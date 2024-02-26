Yankees Making the Team Meter: Week One

Over the weekend, the Yankees got their spring training schedule underway with a trio of games, the beginning of a four-week stretch of exhibition games to get us ready for Opening Day. With only a few games behind us, now is as good a time to check in on the various spring training battles with the beginning of our annual Making the Team Meter.

For those new to Pinstripe Alley or who need a refresher: every year, we track the roster throughout the spring through this weekly series, helping fans keep pace with which players are most likely to break camp with the team. Here’s the key that we use:

As you can see, it’s fairly straightforward: red means that a player is almost certainly not going to make the roster, yellow tells us that a player has a shot if things break right, and green says, “We’ll see you on Opening Day in Houston.”

Let’s start with the part of the roster with the most uncertainty, the pitching staff. Within this list, I note whether a pitcher is either a starter or a reliever based on their role on the FanGraphs Depth Chart. Because of this, several pitchers on the roster bubble — particularly prospects and non-roster invites — will be listed as starters to represent the fact that they will fill out the Scranton rotation; if they make the major league club, however, there’s a good chance they’ll work out of the bullpen.

At the moment, the starting rotation is set: so long as they’re healthy, Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodón, Marcus Stroman, Nestor Cortes, and Clarke Schmidt all have roster spots in hand. Even if the team were to add Blake Snell — a big if — my guess is that Schmidt likely would simply be sent to the bullpen to fill out the multi-inning relief role occupied by Michael King at the start of last year.

Similarly, much of the bullpen is largely set. Clay Holmes returns as the closer, and Jonathan Loáisiga, Tommy Kahnle, and Caleb Ferguson have roles, as all have good track records and are out of options. Similarly, expect Victor González to get a spot, as the team flipped prospect Trey Sweeney for him this winter. I also have Luke Weaver starting in the “green” because the team signed him to a $2 million contract with a team option for 2025 this winter and he is out of options; out of all these pitchers, though, I would expect his spot to be the least safe.

This leaves the Yankees with two bullpen spots up for grabs. Odds are, the plan heading into the spring are for Ian Hamilton and Ron Marinaccio to fill these spots. With both pitchers still having one option left, however, they are the ones most at risk if somebody comes out of nowhere to take a job — and somebody always comes out of nowhere to take a job. Although it’s too early to say for certain who that will be, the early favorite appears to be Nick Burdi. That being said, the pitching staff unfortunately is the part of the team most likely to suffer the injury bug in the spring, so this far out, it’s hard to truly project things this early on.

Let’s move on to the other half of the battery, the catchers.

If I were a betting man, Jose Trevino and Austin Wells will serve as the Yankees’ primary catchers this year, splitting the job 60/40, with Wells’ ability at the plate determining which side of the split he gets. Because Ben Rortvedt is out of options, though, a strong spring from him and a weak one from Wells could change that equation in a hurry (alternatively, a strong spring from him could see him used as trade bait).

While I’m excited to watch Ben Rice — his performance at the plate got rave reviews last year — there isn’t truly much else to say about this position.

And finally, the rest of the position players:

One year ago, a certain Yankees outfield prospect named Jasson Domínguez was making waves in spring training, prompting many fans to call for him to make the Opening Day roster. In the first Making the Team Meter, I wrote:

“Let’s get the first thing out of the way: Jasson Domínguez is not making the Opening Day roster! It’s not happening. It never was happening. The Yankees do not generally promote minor leaguers straight from Double-A, particularly ones with less than 100 plate appearances in Double-A, and especially not because of a good spring training.”

Why am I repeating myself? Well, replace “Jasson Domínguez” with “Spencer Jones,” and we have this situation repeating itself this year. No, I don’t care how many 470-foot Stantonian bombs he hits this spring that sound majestic off the bat. The best case scenario for Jones this spring is to do what the Martian did last year before needing surgery — go down to Double-A, rake, get promoted to Triple-A, rake some more, and then get called up late in the season. If he follows that trajectory, and joins a lineup that will also hopefully have Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, and Domínguez all healthy and performing well, then that’s a recipe for very good things.

At the moment, most of the Yankees lineup and bench is fairly settled. Trent Grisham, Aaron Judge, DJ LeMahieu, Anthony Rizzo, Juan Soto, Giancarlo Stanton, Gleyber Torres, Alex Verdugo, and Anthony Volpe all should play regularly. Oswaldo Cabrera and Oswald Peraza are currently the favorites for the final two spots on the bench, although in truth I’m skeptical the team will want to carry both players — after all, they invited a small army of infielders to camp this spring. Since both struggled at the plate in 2023, it may be more valuable long-term to send them down to Triple-A to get regular reps to start the year; while the team would certainly miss Cabrera’s versatility, they have enough outfield depth to cover for the moment. If this is the path the team ops to take, expect Jorbit Vivas to have the inside track, as he’s already on the 40-man roster — although his inexperience at shortstop might disqualify him.

And so, this is where the roster stands today. Do you agree with our assessments? Let us know in the comments section below! We’ll be back next week to re-assess with a full week’s worth of games to analyze.