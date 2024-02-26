Old faces in new places: 2024 edition

Spring training is officially underway. Teams are showcasing the young players in their systems, superstars, and newest acquisitions, whether through trades or free agency.

The Yankees didn't change too much of their core outside of bringing Juan Soto and Trent Grisham into the mix via a trade with the San Diego Padres, but they did still add other known players like Alex Verdugo and Marcus Stroman and are hoping that Austin Wells can come in and prove himself early in these exhibition games. However, we’re here to focus on the Yankees who are wearing other uniforms around MLB, so let’s check out the various names and what they look like in other colors.

Michael King

The biggest piece of the package to acquire Soto from the Padres, Michael King, had an extraordinary 2023 season, piggybacking off an impressive performance in 2022 as well. The 28-year-old righty proved toward the end of the season that he could be a starter in a rotation and posted a 2.75 ERA, 3.37 xFIP, and career-high 2.2 fWAR in 49 total appearances. He will be missed as a part of the Yankees staff, considering the high-leverage innings he took the mound for in pinstripes, but now on the West Coast with San Diego, he will be a focal point of their five starting pitchers, likely finding himself as the third or fourth man in the rotation.

The Rest of the Juan Soto Package

The rest of the package for Soto included three different pitchers and a catcher in Kyle Higashioka, who could be an impactful player at the major league level from the jump. Drew Thorpe is a top-100 prospect across all of baseball with a lethal changeup and someone the Yankees didn’t want to give up unless the right player was on the other side of the deal (Soto is certainly that guy). The next pitcher in the deal was Jhony Brito, a player who had the chance to prove himself in the Yankees system as a starter but wasn’t able to find his stride in that area and ended up being a useful member of the bullpen. And finally, Randy Vásquez, who played in a total of 11 games last season with the Yankees and is also penciled in as a member of the Padres starting rotation according to FanGraphs. The 25-year-old had some iffy peripherals, but his 2.87 ERA over the course of those appearances makes him an interesting piece of this trade.

Wandy Peralta

Wandy Peralta might have been the most lethal weapon out of the bullpen consistently (the second-most if King didn’t end up as a member of the starting rotation for a period last season). Over the course of 63 games and 54 innings pitched, Peralta registered a 2.83 ERA, the second-lowest of his career. He also finished with the highest K/9 rate of his career. Even though his peripherals tell a different story than his ERA might, he will still be a huge piece in a bullpen that needed reinforcements.

Note: Wandy was delayed to arrival in Padres camp by a visa issue and doesn’t have any gallery photos this year, so please accept his own first image in a Padres uniform from yesterday!

Luis Severino

Yeah, alright, this one is weird.

Luis Severino was a pitcher many Yankees fans watched and admired when he was healthy. However, injuries stunted a lot of his time with the Bombers, and outside of his 2017 and 2018 seasons, where he played 31 and 32 games, respectively, he spent a lot of time in the recovery room. The 2022 season saw him hit 100+ innings pitched for the first time since 2018, and he was solid for a player who didn’t see much time at that level for a few seasons in a row. Alas, 2023 wasn’t an optimal season either, as he was still battling injuries. Now that he’s in Queens, Severino is hoping that he can stay healthy as a top player in a Mets rotation in need of standouts with Kodai Senga on the shelf.

Harrison Bader

Yankees fans are sure to miss their speedy center-field gem in Harrison Bader. While his bat wasn’t the best (49 wRC+ and 76 wRC+ across 2022 and 2023), he was always fun to watch in the field, and it was clear he loved being a Yankee, which every Yankees fan can appreciate. Now, he’s headed to the Mets along with Severino to try and find a consistent place in their lineup.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa

Speaking of a player who appreciated being a Yankee day in and day out, Isiah Kiner-Falefa will be wearing the uniform of the Toronto Blue Jays this season. After being ousted by Anthony Volpe at the shortstop position before 2023, he was used more as a utility player off the bench than anything else over the course of the regular season. IKF could pinch hit, pinch run, play anywhere in the infield, and even sometimes in the outfield. While his bat wasn’t the best, he could be useful, and the Jays will likely find him useful in the same role this season.

Aaron Hicks

After Hicks played the majority of his games last season with the Baltimore Orioles and hit to the tune of a 129 wRC+, it’s not a surprise he found a spot on another team around MLB. He struggled with the Yankees, but he picked it up after a change of scenery. He will likely start on the bench for the Angels, but he could very well end up a key contributor on the team if he finds the same kind of success he found in Baltimore over the course of a larger sample size.

Frankie Montas

Frankie Montas had what turned out to be very brief stint with the Yankees after being traded from the Oakland Athletics, but he still donned the pinstripes, so he’s included here. He only appeared in nine total games with the Yankees and dealt with injuries throughout all of last season and for most of the season prior, which didn’t help anything. Now with the Reds, he’s going to be getting a chance to prove that he can remain healthy and still be an impact arm in a rotation.

Jake Bauers

Jake Bauers played in 84 games for the Yankees last season, and he wasn’t particularly special in any one area of the game. His outfield defense was poor by defensive runs saved (DRS) and outs above average (OAA), and his bat was below average per wRC+, but he was available when the Yankees needed outfielders, and that’s what matters. The Milwaukee Brewers uniform looks good on him.

Estevan Florial

If there’s one recent Yankees prospect who could never quite translate his skills in Triple-A to the majors, it was Estevan Florial, who now finds himself in the American League Central with the Cleveland Guardians. On a team that needs help in the outfield, Florial can give them that while trying to resurrect what was left of an underwhelming stint at the major league level with the Yankees. The players in front of him in the depth chart were very good, but there wasn’t much of a fight statistically speaking from Florial’s side of things, so he’s now getting the opportunity to thrive with the Guardians and work his way to what many people believed he could be.

Billy McKinney

The 29-year-old McKinney was a fun piece of the 2023 season for the Yankees, but he was ultimately traded to Pittsburgh after signing a minor league deal with New York. He hit .227 with six home runs and a wRC+ of 101 in 48 games with the Bombers last season. He had a previous (and very brief stint) with the Yankees before, which made it special to see him come back and make an impact in some capacity, but the likelihood that he stuck around was low considering the current depth chart.

Trey Sweeney

Trey Sweeney was moved to the Los Angeles Dodgers after being drafted by the Yankees in the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft. He plays the shortstop position, which made him available for trade after Volpe claimed the spot (and will likely have the claim to the spot for years to come) in spring training last year. The Dodgers needed space on the 40-man roster, so the trade worked out perfectly for both teams, bringing back Victor González and Jorbit Vivas to the Yankees.

Greg Weissert

Weissert was the main piece of the trade that brought Verdugo to the Yankees. He only appeared in 17 games in 2023 for New York with an ERA of 4.05 and an xFIP of 3.89. He could certainly be a useful piece for a Red Sox team still in rebuild mode.

Matt Krook

Matt Krook was traded to the Orioles for cash by the Yankees not too long ago. The 29-year-old only appeared in four games for the Yankees last season, finishing with a 24.75 ERA and a 8.32 xFIP. Victim of a small sample size? Yes. Was he very good in that sample size? No. But, it’s the Orioles, so who knows what they can do to help him improve his stuff and potentially become a useful piece out of the bullpen.

Albert Abreu and Franchy Cordero

#ArepaPower



Jesús Aguilar fue presentado en Japón



Los Leones de Seibu presentaron hoy a los medios locales a sus 4 nuevos importados para este año, entre ellos está el criollo Jesús Aguilar, además de los dominicanos Albert Abreu, Franchy Cordero y Jefry Yan. pic.twitter.com/0ybyOH7lgF — Deporte Total Venezuela⚾️⚽️ (@Dportetotalvzla) February 4, 2024

Albert Abreu and Franchy Cordero had interesting 2023 seasons with the Yankees. Abreu appeared in 45 games out of the bullpen and pitched to the tune of a 4.73 ERA and 4.98 xFIP with an fWAR of -0.4. After 22 games in 2022 in a Yankees uniform and seeing him pitch some of the best games of his career, there was hope that he could be a big piece out of the bullpen, but unfortunately, that was not the case.

As for Cordero, he only played in 24 games with the Yankees and made a bit of a name for himself, hitting six home runs over those appearances. But most of those came early on, and his whiff-happy tendencies pushed him to the minors for most of 2023. So he played most of his games down in Scranton and decided that Japan was the move for this upcoming season.

Rule 5 Losses

The Yankees lost multiple players to the Rule 5 Draft, all of whom played mostly down in the minors, whether it be with Somerset in High-A or Hudson Valley in Double-A. Mitch Spence and Matt Sauer were the top two overall picks of the Rule 5, and out in hapless Oakland, the steady 2023 Triple-A contributor Spence should get a serious look in The Show alongside fellow former Baby Bombers JP Sears, Luis Medina, and the currently-IL’d Ken Waldichuk.

(Note: There were other players lost in the minor-league phase of the Rule 5 Draft, but Gomez was the only player to pop up in our galleries.)

Keynan Middleton

Does it really count as an “old face” in a “new place” if we hardly knew him to begin with? Keynan, you share a last name with me, and that’s about it. Middleton was the lone addition that the Yankees made at last year’s deadline, and he pitched well before getting hurt in an ultimately fruitless playoff push. We wish you the best.