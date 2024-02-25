Judge/Soto 2024 shirts now available!

We’ve known for months now that Juan Soto would be showing up in Yankees camp for spring training 2024. It was in the transaction log and all over the news! But that didn’t make it any less surreal to see the superstar waltz into the Tampa complex this past week. We may not know what the future holds beyond this year for Soto, but we’re going to enjoy this summer of him pairing with captain Aaron Judge near the top of the Yankees’ lineup.

As partially evidenced by their first lineup together today, Soto and Judge will hit back-to-back in most Yankees starting nines, and in his spring debut, the newest Yankees slugger flashed the kind of exciting power that inspired the Yankees to acquire him.

Judge and Soto form a partnership that should bear fruit throughout 2024, and we’re celebrating it with a new t-shirt from BreakingT that feels fitting for the election year. The concept is an oldie but a goodie — but then again, so is pairing impressive hitters together throughout Yankees history. Just ask Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig or Mickey Mantle and Roger Maris.

So get your Soto/Judge 2024 shirt at the link below, and while you’re there, check out BreakingT’s other Yankees products! There are still some good ones there featuring Judge, Soto, his fellow new Yankee Marcus Stroman, rookie Jasson Domínguez, and more.

These shirts are officially licensed products of the Major League Baseball Players Association and printed in America.