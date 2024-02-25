Around the Empire: Yankees news - 2/25/24

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: The Yankees, in what looked like a football game if you see the scoring, obliterated the Detroit Tigers 22-10 in their first game of spring training. Matt had the recap for us, and top prospect Spencer Jones stole the show. The 2022 first-rounder has generated a lot of interest in trade talks but is considered nearly untouchable, and he did his part by socking a mammoth 470-feet home run in the fifth inning that left his bat at 109.2 mph. “It was cool; it was fun to be on the field again, my first game since last season,” Jones said. “The wind helped it a little bit for sure, but it felt good. I caught it out in front.”

He sure did. It was just a majestic blast for a guy with as much raw power as anyone in the minors, and part of a 3-for-3 afternoon.

New York Daily News | Gary Phillips: Trent Grisham socked a three-run blast, a 115.5-mph, 421-foot homer, in the second inning to open the scoring. A former top Brewers prospect who flashed serious ability in San Diego, he has always had some power, speed, and good defense, yet his career wRC+ is 96. Can he take the next step and make his offense match his excellent fielding skills? Nobody knows, but the Yankees like him anyway and want him ready in case he is needed to start.*

*Check out his season preview for more.

“He’s a guy who’s had some successes, some struggles at the plate,” Aaron Boone said of Grisham. “Has the ability to control the strike zone. Has some power. Obviously, some playoff experience where he’s had some success.

“All things being equal, he probably walks in here as our fourth outfielder,” Boone stated, with Alex Verdugo expected to start most days. “That said — and I’ve talked to [Grisham] about this — he’s going to play a lot. Maybe if we open tomorrow, he’s not playing as much as he’s accustomed to playing. But one thing happens and that changes in a hurry and I can’t get him out of the lineup.”

New York Post | Greg Joyce: Oswaldo Cabrera is a switch-hitter. The Yankees, however, like him better from the left side of the plate and have said to him that he will hit as a lefty against some southpaws in 2024.

Before the start of every series, Boone stated that the team will sit down with him and determine which lefties he will be facing as a left-handed hitter; and which ones will warrant a move to the right side. “We’ll be selective about it,” said Boone.

During his time in the Venezuelan Winter League this offseason, Cabrera hit exclusively from the left side. “Just a stronger hitter left-handed,” the skipper said. “I think him focusing on that more and wanting to commit more to that side is something he wanted. So we got together and met him halfway on this (…) We’ll obviously adjust if we have to on the fly.”