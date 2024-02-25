Which MLB teams are feeling the most pressure ahead of the 2024 season?

Baseball has a serious case as the most difficult of the major American sports to translate regular season dominance into postseason success, certainly more than football and basketball. The 2001 Mariners are the most infamous example, but just two years ago, the Dodgers won more games than all but three teams in MLB history, and yet they were sent packing by San Diego after just one playoff victory.

Despite the difficulty in forecasting postseason glory, certain teams still face growing pressure to win it all — particularly when their early postseason exits pile up year after year.

Looking ahead to the 2024 season, I divided the most notable contenders into tiers based on the level and style of pressure they face in the current campaign. Note that this is not meant to be comprehensive, and some teams will be ignored in favor of others. Our upcoming team-by-team MLB preview series will cover them anyway.

Tier 1: “Put up or shut up” time

Yankees, Dodgers

Despite occupying the same tier, there will be specifics to cover on each team; it’s just that they won’t apply to the point of severely changing their outlook. The COVID-affected 2020 certainly feels far enough away for the Dodgers, but in comparison with the Yankees (2009), it could be referred to as fairly recent.

To counter that, the Dodgers have, for the most part, built better teams in the last few seasons, including the current campaign. Better teams indicate a bigger pressure. The 2018 Yankees that lost to the Red Sox in the ALDS were somewhat outmatched, the same could be said for the 2019 and 2022 clubs that both suffered ALCS heartbreak at Houston’s hands. That in it of itself creates a different type of pressure on management for the failed moves (the Joey Gallo trade, the Aaron Hicks extension, and more), but as far as the players go, it’s a little different.

For the most part, though, no other team in the big leagues can claim to experience a level of current pressure that can compare with these two, especially after massive additions such as Juan Soto, Shohei Ohtani, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. For the Dodgers in particular, the big-budget Ohtani and Yamamoto signings only intensify the spotlight on them. Anything less than a return to the Fall Classic will be considered a disappointment.

Tier 2: Feeling heat

Blue Jays, Mariners, Cardinals, Cubs, Padres

Speaking of disappointments, these teams have also become familiar with the term, but none likely carry the roster to seriously expect a deep run in October. Although anything can happen in a MLB postseason—just ask last year’s Diamondbacks—it would be a bit of a surprise. As such, this could be considered the replica of the first tier , but for the most part, the World Series is making the playoffs.

To be clear, we’re not saying that a postseason appearance will be enough for each of them, but it’d go a long way for most in this group — though not all.

The Cardinals lost 90 games for the first time since 1990, and an awful September doomed the Cubs, who still have not won a playoff game since 2017. They’re middling clubs at the moment, though the reigning NL-Central winner (Brewers) tore most of their infrastructure down. That being said, Cincinnati has an exciting young group, and nothing will be handed to the Cubs and Cards.

The Mariners have Julio Rodríguez and one of the more exciting pitching staffs in the sport. This is the third try for Jerry Dipoto to figure out a decent lineup around J-Rod, adding veterans like Jorge Polanco, Mitch Garver, and Mitch Haniger (old friend). They snapped their long playoff drought in 2022 and even won a playoff series, only to fall well short of expectations last year.

There’s been a lot of noise around the Jays and Padres in the last few seasons, but very little to show for in postseason success, and that’s when they’ve made it there. The Padres have the leg up thanks to their upset of the Dodgers, but there hasn’t been much else to report, and the less said about 2023, the better. Stars like Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado, Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. are pressured to lead these two teams to fulfill on their promise. For the Jays, it could be now or never for their core.

Tier 3: A strong track record

Astros, Braves, Phillies

Again, the unique outlooks come into play, but the general idea applies. Yes, the Phillies haven’t won a World Series in the last three seasons like the Braves and Astros, but there are points to ease the pressure. Despite never entering a postseason as the favorite, the Phillies are coming off back-to-back NLCS appearances, including one season in which they made the World Series. Surely, the exit at the hands of the D-Backs stings, but beating superior Braves teams in consecutive Division Series showdowns will earn you some credit.

Between the other two, Atlanta might face more pressure than Houston. One more year with a NLDS loss and they could be found in Tier 1 in 2025. The Braves’ championship is a further year back and their recent postseason campaigns haven’t been as successful as the Astros, who won the 2022 Fall Classic and fell one win shy of making their third-straight World Series trip last year. There’s at least some pressure to keep the winning going with Dusty Baker retired and uncertainty at the head of the dugout, but again, this is a different tier for a reason.

Tier 4: All is well

Rangers, Diamondbacks, Orioles

The reigning World Series winners get a pass with almost anything outside of something akin to a 70-92 season. And with exciting young pieces such as Evan Carter and Wyatt Langford complementing an established core, there is plenty to be excited about in Arlington.

The D-backs shocked the world by winning the NL pennant in 2023 and while they remain a Wild Card contender at best, the whole group is back for a solid run in 2024. They will at least have goodwill to coast off of this time around, and a Corbin Carroll-led core offers a lot to dream on.

The general take was that Baltimore succeeded a year early. With so much talent still to graduate and Corbin Burnes now joining the staff to lead this rotation, the Orioles are trending up big-time. Repeating as a 100-game winner is a massive challenge, but this team is on the rise like few in baseball, and it won’t be long before elite prospect Jackson Holliday matriculates to join the likes of Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson in the bright future of Camden Yards. More stable ownership on the horizon will likely help as well.

Tier 5: The Rays

I thought a lot about where to place the Rays in this exercise, as it didn’t feel right leaving them out of the conversation. So I ultimately decided to put them in a separate tier.

There are arguments to be made for Tampa Bay in basically all but the first tier. They’ve won enough without getting the big one. At the same time, they’ve disappointed plenty, as they’re now in the midst of a seven-game playoff losing streak that dates back to blowing an early lead to Boston in the 2021 ALDS. They’ve scored a combined total of two runs in their last four postseason games, getting dusted in back-to-back Wild Card Series by Cleveland and Texas, respectively.

The Rays also get a bit of a pass for the constant turnover in that roster. Tyler Glasnow was traded with an eye toward the future (just as he was acquired), ace Shane McClanahan is likely out until 2025, and the franchise also lost its cornerstone to off-field idiocy. Still, there’s plenty of talent there to compete in 2024, and Junior Caminero is one of the game’s best prospects. They have financial restraints, but maintain long-term stability with manager Kevin Cash and president of baseball operations Erik Neander, so Tampa Bay isn’t facing the pressure of some of these other teams.