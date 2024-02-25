First, position players joined pitchers and catchers at the Yankees spring training complex. Then, we got to see footage of Juan Soto hit dingers in a Yankee uniform. Yesterday, the Bombers played their explosive spring debut, and earlier today, we got to watch the first Yankees game of 2024 on the YES Network. What a week it has been!

The first week of spring training is in many ways like syllabus week in college: everyone’s just trying to get their feet under them, prepping for the grind of the term — and it is during this period that chaos reigns. How have the Yankees spent their week? Let’s find out together!

The New Outfielders Say Hello

The day before position players officially reported to camp, new Yankees outfielder Juan Soto stopped by the spring training complex, where the social media team ambushed him for their daily “Question of the Day.” Well, Juan expressed his desire to have his presence at the facility kept under wraps, and the social media team dutifully complied. In fact, they made sure all 3.8 million followers knew that they were not supposed to mention that Soto was there yet.

The next morning, he arrived with a boisterous “good morning” and a big smile across his face, eager to get to work.

Good morning my people https://t.co/uJCSyH9ifO — Juan José Soto Pacheco (@JuanSoto25_) February 19, 2024

Alex Verdugo’s arrival in camp wasn’t quite as anticipated as Soto’s, but he was no less excited to get ready to go.

“I feel like SpongeBob going into work” - Dugie pic.twitter.com/J21Rk50gaY — New York Yankees (@Yankees) February 19, 2024

Mario and Luigi, 2024

Ever since Nestor Cortes returned to the Yankees a few years ago donning a mustache, the ‘stache has come back in style in the Yankee pinstripes. This spring, Gleyber Torres hopped on the fad, showing up to camp with some facial hair adorning his upper lip. It only lasted a couple of days, however, as he shaved for media day...which was a good thing, because honestly, as mustaches go, it looks about as good as the mustaches I painted on people’s faces using mascara for a play back in high school.

Despite the inferior quality of his buddy’s ‘stache, though, Nestor reminded us that the Nasty in his name comes from his work on the mound, not his personality, as he posted this picture of them together with the Super Mario Bros. mushroom as its caption.

Tommy Tightpants Mic’d Up

*unintelligible Tommy noises*

The much-anticipated return of Tommy Kahnle on the mic: pic.twitter.com/cPCV2NTmn9 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) February 19, 2024

Ready for Action

As always, a few players posted on their Instagram some pictures and video from the first couple of days of the spring ...

... including CC Sabathia! No, he’s not returning to the diamond — although honestly, I wouldn’t be all that surprised if he wanted to try a comeback almost half a decade after his last game. Alongside Andy Pettitte and Ron Guidry, Sabathia joined the Yankees as a guest instructor this year.

Jon and Arson

At long last, we finally go to see pictures of Aaron Judge and Juan Soto as teammates this week, and the Yankees social media team decided to follow up on their “Jon Soto appears headed to the Bronx” tweet — itself a parody of Jon Heyman’s now-infamous Arson Judge tweet.

Jon meet Arson.



Arson Jon pic.twitter.com/MUXwwZ2QuH — New York Yankees (@Yankees) February 20, 2024

It’s beautiful, and I hope to see it again and again over the next decade, not just one year.

Clarke’s Baseball Card

The Yankees social media team surprised Clarke Schmidt with a baseball card this week that showcased his offensive production; in two career plate appearances, he has a .500 on-base percentage, which is among the highest in franchise history (minimum two plate appearances).

The PlayStation Controller that broke (Yankees) Twitter

Yankees Twitter got incredibly excited this week when Soto posted this picture on his Instagram story:

Yes, that is a customized Juan Soto Yankees-themed PlayStation 5 controller. Does a player who is expecting to only spend one year in the Bronx get a customized controller like this? Maybe, but hopefully not.

The Ping Pong Champion

On Friday, the Yankees had a ping pong tournament in the locker room. Judging from the pictures posted by the team, it was an intense evening, with former Yankees prospect Luis Torrens—in camp as a minor-league free agent—coming away with the title.

It was a hard-fought tourney. But ultimately, Luis Torrens was crowned the champion pic.twitter.com/22aqiu86Va — New York Yankees (@Yankees) February 24, 2024

Question of the Day

As the players arrived to the facility each day, the social media team asked them a question. Here are their answers:

What song do our guys have on repeat right now? #QuestionOfTheDay pic.twitter.com/npgc9bQ1fQ — New York Yankees (@Yankees) February 19, 2024

How do our guys feel about full squad report day? pic.twitter.com/qYFYFzSWFV — New York Yankees (@Yankees) February 19, 2024

Which teammate would you NOT want to sit next to on the team plane? ✈️ #QuestionOfTheDay pic.twitter.com/wFRlmNUtD2 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) February 23, 2024

Survey says: we miss nap time #QuestionOfTheDay pic.twitter.com/aA3ZiuIYDm — New York Yankees (@Yankees) February 24, 2024

It’s Time

Last but not least, here’s some great reporting by the YES Network’s Seth Rothman:

Yankees baseball is back.



Beginning tomorrow, the Yankees are scheduled to play 197 games over the next 219 days. pic.twitter.com/lsV9GpABwf — Seth Rothman (@SethDRothman) February 23, 2024

Baseball is back.