On Anthony Rendon, work-life balance, and blunt honesty

Earlier this week, Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon made some comments that were eye-opening. Rendon bluntly stated that baseball has “never been a top priority for me.” This remark sent ripple effects through the baseball community and created a firestorm in the media.

A majority of the commentary was negative towards Rendon—which typically is the case in these situations. I admit that my initial reaction swayed towards negative as well. Having a baseball player outwardly state, and in such a direct way, that baseball is just “a job” can hit deep into people who care about the sport. But even the most cut-and-dry answers have nuance to them, and the context surrounding the Rendon situation goes beyond a 30-second media clip.

Anthony Rendon on if baseball is a top priority for him:



"It’s never been a top priority for me. This is a job. I do this to make a living. My faith, my family come first before this job. So if those things come before it, I’m leaving."



There is pent-up frustration with Rendon, who has suffered season-ending injuries each of the past three seasons. The former All-Star was one of the best third baseman in the game for several years in DC, culminating in a 34-homer campaign in 2019 that saw him post a 157 OPS+ and 7.1 rWAR as he finished third for NL MVP and the Nationals won their long-awaited World Series. Rendon had always been a little snarky with the media, but no one was complaining then, especially as he posted a 1.000 OPS that October and came up big in the most pressure-packed moments. Make no mistake: this was an outstanding player.

Unfortunately, Rendon has missed almost two-thirds of possible games played with the Angels since signing a seven-year, $245 million contract in December 2019. He couldn’t do anything about COVID-19 affecting his highly productive 2020, but in subsequent seasons? Hip surgery in 2021, wrist surgery in 2022, and a fractured tibia in 2023 have led to a disappointing tenure with the club, featuring a grand total of 1.0 rWAR across 148 games from 2021-23. The Halos had hoped he would combine with all-world talents Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout to bring them back to the postseason for the first time since 2014, but that dream is dead.

While many have focused on the “It’s a job” comment, the end of his interview gave a clearer understanding of the headspace that Rendon is in. He went on to say “You think I like going under the knife and being in pain the majority of the time? I can’t pick up my kids. I can’t walk. You think I enjoy that? I don’t want to do that.”

This sounds like a man exhausted — showing up to a job that is destroying his body and leaving him unable to be there properly for his family. We can all sit here and say that the paycheck would solve all of our problems, and that if he’s upset, he should just retire since he’s already made $178 million in his career. But I think it is OK for someone like Rendon to grow even more disenchanted with a game after all that he has been through physically. He just happens to be transparent about it. Continuously not reaching your goals on the field—particularly from a top player—has to start to weigh on you mentally. I’m not saying he deserves leeway, but when you frame his comments from that perspective, it changes the viewpoint drastically (and no matter how much you’ve made, it’s hard to leave $115 million on the table). Baseball is a grind, and it has chewed Rendon up the past few seasons.

The approach to his transparency is likely what sent many fans, former players, and members of the media into a frenzy. There was a smugness to his comments as if he was being bothered by legitimate questions from media members covering the team. Last season, he dodged interviews from reporters on multiple occasions who were simply looking to get a small update on his injury status. So maybe Rendon does not like baseball and considers it just a job, but members of the media also have a job to do. Basic media access for a top player is expected, and I do not think that the way Rendon treats the media has helped his cause. There was also a run-in with a fan last season that got him suspended for four games. In totality, the public perception is not good, but Rendon does not seem to care, stating “They don’t know me… They’re fans, right? They might know that I’m six feet tall and 190 pounds, but they don’t know who I am as an individual.”

In fairness to the fans, has Rendon allowed them to know him? Maybe he doesn’t want them to know him, and that’s fine, but they will form opinions based on availability on the field and the public comments he makes. He could have done a better job at explaining that his prioritization of faith and family doesn’t exclude him from putting in effort. Rendon’s tone, and this lack of clarification, opened the door for people to use his words to attack the work he puts in.

Unfortunately for Rendon, his honesty created a spotlight on him to start the season. The way he made his comments certainly came off as arrogant, but I don’t find his quote all that egregious. Most of us would agree that family comes before work, and signing a big contract does not disqualify you from prioritizing a work-life balance, even if you are playing a sport for a living. Honestly, if you took a poll of all MLB players, the vast majority would probably put some variation of faith and family ahead, too, and no one would say anything. That’s not a unique opinion.

Maybe fans don’t like hearing the truth that not everyone in baseball loves the game as much as they do. I certainly don’t, but it doesn’t change the fact that this is the reality.

Not everyone likes their job, even if they make a lot of money.