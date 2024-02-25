Yankees 12, Blue Jays 6/Yankees 0, Phillies 4: Juan Soto announces arrival with three-run blast

Juan Soto is a New York Yankee. Yeah, that sounds pretty good to my ears. In his first taste of spring action, the newest Yankee superstar demolished a three-run homer to go along with a walk batting second ahead of Aaron Judge, who himself scorched a pair of base hits. It’s a combination we look forward to marveling over in the coming months. Although the contingent sent to Clearwater didn’t fare so well, the squad at George M. Steinbrenner Field treated the fans to a spring-home-opening barnburner win, 12-6.

It was only his first inning of spring, but it was encouraging to see Carlos Rodón firing out of the gates, tallying a pair of strikeouts in an 11-pitch first with his fastball operating in the mid-90s — a few ticks up from this time last spring. The power-packed top of the Yankees lineup followed suit in the bottom-half, Alex Verdugo opening exhibition season at GMS with a leadoff double into the corner in right.

Dugie two-bagger to lead it off pic.twitter.com/KtUUvvM97d — New York Yankees (@Yankees) February 25, 2024

Juan Soto took his first swings in pinstripes, moving the runner over with a grounder to the right side. There was a bit of a nervy moment as the Yankees’ new right fielder slipped out of the batters box, but any of those worries were dispelled when he jogged out to right in the top of the next frame. In hopefully the first of many occasions, Aaron Judge followed his new teammate with a sharp single to left-center to open the scoring.

The Cap's 1st at bat pic.twitter.com/LUgiUavqOM — New York Yankees (@Yankees) February 25, 2024

Anthony Rizzo, finally healthy after a season in which he suffered scary post-concussion syndrome symptoms, lined a curveball to right to put runners on second and third for Gleyber Torres, who pushed the second run across with a nice two-strike approach, poking a soft grounder to the right side.

After two more quick-fire outs to open the second, Rodón worked himself into a bit of a jam with a pair of walks and a hit batsman to load the bases. However, he stranded all three with a swinging strikeout of No. 9 hitter Steward Berroa, giving him four strikeouts through two. He’d collect his fifth strikeout by blowing a fastball by Eduardo Escobar, but a first-pitch solo home run by Alejandro Kirk the following batter prompted Boone to retrieve Rodón from the mound with the lefty operating on a strict 50-pitch limit. He ended his first spring outing giving up a run on one hit and two walks with five strikeouts across 2.2 innings totaling 48 pitches.

Carlos Rodón's 4Ks thru 2. pic.twitter.com/wjtOAR4gzp — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) February 25, 2024

The offense got that run back and then some in the third, Soto leading off with a walk on a close full count fastball. Judge moved him to third with a double ripped down the left field foul line allowing Rizzo to drive him home on a grounder to the right side. Torres picked up his second RBI with a sac fly to score Judge and all of a sudden the Yankees had scored three of their four runs via productive outs.

A J.C. Escarra single and Carlos Narvaez walk put two on with one out in the fourth. Just when it seemed like the Yankees would score all their runs playing small ball, Soto reminded us why they’re called the Bombers and why they brought him to the Bronx, crushing a three-run blast off the scoreboard in left-center to extend the Yankees’ lead, 7-1.

Soto to the Scoreboard pic.twitter.com/bzXOotxBik — New York Yankees (@Yankees) February 25, 2024

After that point, the substitution carousel was in full swing, all starters except for Escarra replaced by mostly young non-roster invitees. That doesn’t mean the Yankees were done scoring, plating three in the sixth on a solo shot by ping pong tournament champion Luis Torrens — his second in as many spring games — and a fielding error by shortstop Leo Jimenez that allowed a pair to cross the plate to make it 10-1 Yanks.

As we entered the final third of the game, the Yankees turned to the truly no-name NRI relievers from the bottom of the spring training roster, and just like in yesterday’s game, the young pitchers’ lack of command of where the ball was ensured that the game took a little longer to complete than it needed to. Joey Gerber started his day with a walk, back-to-back hit batsman, a single, and another walk before recording his first out. He departed with the bases loaded, only for Blane Abeyta to surrender a bases-clearing double that put five runs on Gerber’s record with only 0.1 innings pitched. Abeyta retired the next two batters, but the Yankees’ dominant lead had narrowed to 10-6.

Two of the Yankees’ top prospect clawed a pair of those runs back in the eighth. No. 2 prospect Spencer Jones, who demolished a 470 foot home run yesterday, drew a two-out walk, bringing George Lombard Jr. — the Yankees’ first-round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft — to the plate. The 18-year-old shortstop just cleared the fence in right-center for an opposite-field two-run bomb to bring us to our final score, 12-6.

Yankees 2023 No. 1 Draft Pick George Lombard Jr. with his first homer of Spring Training @georgelombardjr pic.twitter.com/sGfkmR95WO — NYYPlayerDev (@NYYPlayerDev) February 25, 2024

Box Score

Marcus Stroman also looked sharp out of the gate, retiring Trea Turner, Bryson Stott, and Nick Castellanos one-two-three on 16 pitches. He tallied his first strikeout in pinstripes the following frame on a nasty slurve to Kyle Schwarber.

Stro's 1st K of the year pic.twitter.com/yyLGjhYZeO — New York Yankees (@Yankees) February 25, 2024

Unlike his teammate Rodón over in Tampa, Stroman was not able to work himself out of a self-induced second inning jam. A Weston Wilson single and Darick Hall walk with one out put runners on first and second for Cristian Pache, whose single of Jeter Downs’ glove pushed across the first run of the contest. A first-pitch single by Garrett Stubbs plated Hall and knocked Stroman from the contest. Reliever Matt Keating looked like he might’ve ended the bleeding there by inducing a soft Turner grounder, but Oswald Peraza booted it, allowing Pache to score the Phillies’ third run. Stroman’s final line for his first spring start saw him give up three runs (two earned) on three hits and a walk, with one strikeout and 39 pitches thrown ...

… that is, until we remembered the spring training re-entry rule, which explained Stroman trotting back out to the mound in the bottom of the third. He gave up a single Castellanos but got Schwarber to ground out before truly ending his day by striking out Wilson looking. Ron Marinaccio came in for a multi-inning relief appearance and surrendered the Phillies’ fourth and final run, a Pache homer to lead off the fourth.

Facing Aaron Nola and a parade of the Phillies’ high leverage relievers, the younger half of the Yankees’ split-squad was vastly overmatched, managing just one hit — a Greg Allen one-out single in the eighth. The game was over a good hour before the contest at GMS concluded, the Phillies cruising to a one-hit shutout win over the Yankees, 4-0.

Box Score

The Yankees go again tomorrow, hosting the Twins at GMS. Nestor Cortes makes his first spring appearance against Simeon Woods Richardson, with the YES Network carrying the broadcast. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05pm ET so be sure to join us in the game thread!