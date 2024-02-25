Today on Pinstripe Alley - 2/25/24

Remember that Simpsons Halloween special where Homer was in hell, got overfed donuts as a punishment, and seemed completely unaffected? That’s what it was like following the New York’s 22-10 eruption in the spring opener against Detroit after 145 days without Yankees baseball.

MORE! MORE!

Well, the demons will provide, as the Yankees are playing two this afternoon. It’s a split-squad matchup, with some Yankees hosting the Blue Jays and others traveling to Clearwater to play the Phillies. Even better, we’ll actually get televised Yankees baseball since the home-team Tigers weirdly did not provide a broadcast feed yesterday!

Today on the site, Casey will share some thoughts on the complex Anthony Rendon situation and Estevão will look around the league at where some of MLB’s top teams stand on an unofficial “pressure to win” scale (including the Yankees). Later, Peter will have the game thread and recap for the games against the Phillies and Blue Jays, and John will present the social media roundup.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Philadelphia Phillies

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Time: 1:05 p.m. EST (both)

TV: YES/Sportsnet (NYY vs. TOR); NBC Sports Philadelphia (NYY @ PHI)

Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, FL (NYY vs. TOR)

BayCare Ballpark, Clearwater, FL (NYY @ PHI)

Questions/Prompts:

1. Give me your best unreasonable reaction from the Yankees’ spring win yesterday.

2. What’s your instant reaction to the very-late-night news of Cody Bellinger returning to the Cubs on a three-year, $80 million deal filled with opt-outs?