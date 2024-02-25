New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays/Philadelphia Phillies (split-squad)

The Yankees kicked off their spring exhibitions with a statement of intent, launching four home runs en route to a 22-10 drubbing of the Tigers in Lakeland. Today features split-squad action, with half the team returning to Tampa for the spring home opener against the Blue Jays while the other half travels to Clearwater to take on the Phillies.

Carlos Rodón has been one of the early attention-getters of spring, showing up noticeably slimmer and already operating in the mid-90s with his fastball after it sat in the high-80s at the start of last spring. He will look to make his first good impression of the season as he attempts to rebound from a horrible first year in pinstripes, when he battled injuries and stumbled to a 6.85 ERA in 14 starts.

Bowden Francis arrived in Toronto alongside Trevor Richards in the 2021 swap that sent Rowdy Tellez to Milwaukee. He made 20 relief appearances last year, sporting a 1.73 ERA across 36.1 innings, though his 3.86 FIP indicates there’s a lot of small sample size noise. He throws a four-seamer in the mid-90s, backed up by a curveball and slider.

The first five of the Yankees lineup much more closely resembles something we could see in season than the squad that went yesterday, with Alex Verdugo, Juan Soto, Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo, and Gleyber Torres all making their spring debuts. This will be the first time we get to see Soto and Judge hit back-to-back in any capacity, which should be extremely fun in 2024.

The Blue Jays on the other hand send out a lineup that is rather devoid of MLB talent. Eduardo Escobar has been around the league for some time now but is an NRI, and while Alejandro Kirk is a familiar name, not even guys like Daniel Vogelbach and Davis Schneider are guaranteed to be bench bats for Toronto.

Location: George M. Steinbrenner Field — Tampa, FL

First pitch: 1:05 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES Network

Radio broadcast: None

Online stream: MLB.tv

Soto makes his Spring debut pic.twitter.com/1PdHfUkUwB — New York Yankees (@Yankees) February 25, 2024

Over in Clearwater, we’ll get our first glimpse of Marcus Stroman in game action. He signed a two-year, $37 million deal over the winter following a season in which he was an All-Star after putting up one of the better first-half performances but then struggled with injury-induced inconsistency in the second half. I for one am quite excited to see the unique pitch mix he brings to the rotation, his sinker, slurve, and splitter a refreshing change from the bulk of four-seamers and sliders Yankees starters have thrown over the last few seasons.

Aaron Nola was the first mega-signing of the winter, returning to the Phillies on a seven-year, $172 million deal. Since his first full season as a starter in 2017, only Max Scherzer, Gerrit Cole, and Jacob deGrom have produced more value among qualified starters, his 1,233.1 innings ranking second behind Cole. He’s one of the perennially underlooked workhorses of the league, and he’s been particularly successful against the Yankees, with a career 2.88 ERA in four starts, striking out 31 against just three walks across 25 innings.

The Yankees send many of the their younger players on the road to face the Phillies. The quartet of top current and former prospects in Oswald Peraza, Austin Wells, Oswaldo Cabrera, and Everson Pereira have made their debuts over the last couple seasons and will look to impress from the top of the order.

Stroman faces a far sterner test than his opposite number, with the Phillies starting much of their A-lineup. Trea Turner, Bryson Stott, Nick Castellanos, and Kyle Schwarber make for quite a formidable foursome to face one’s first live game pitches of 2024.

Location: BayCare Ballpark — Clearwater, FL

First pitch: 1:05 pm ET

TV broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia (away broadcast)

Radio broadcast: None

Online stream: MLB.tv

Stro on the bump pic.twitter.com/L3mslRLc9t — New York Yankees (@Yankees) February 25, 2024