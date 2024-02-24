This afternoon in Florida, the Yankees kicked off their 2024 spring training schedule. Unfortunately for us, it was on the road at the Tigers’ complex and was not televised, meaning we didn’t get a ton to watch of the game, even though it being another landmark on the road to the regular season.

Despite that, we still do have baseball again, and the Yankees’ offense didn’t wait for cameras to roll to get going. They got into football score territory in game one against the Tigers, as they pounded Detroit for a 22-10 win to start things off.

The top of the Yankees’ lineup featured a couple people who will be regulars or around the MLB roster at some point, including shortstop Anthony Volpe. While he was by no means bad in his Gold Glove-winning rookie season, the Yankees probably would’ve been hoping for more at the plate from him last season. He pretty quickly showed some positive signs in that regard. Leading off the game, Volpe singled up the middle and went on to steal second. An Everson Pereira walk helped the Yankees quickly load the bases in the first, although they came up empty in the end.

The offense then did strike in the second inning. With a couple runners on after Oscar Gonzalez and Jorbit Vivas walks, Trent Grisham marked his arrival in New York. While he may have been the secondary acquisition in the Juan Soto, Grisham has been a productive major leaguer before, and he showed that by hitting a three-run homer.

Meanwhile, Luis Gil — still in the early stages of a return from Tommy John surgery — got the start on the mound for the Yankees. After throwing a scoreless first inning, he returned for the second, where the Tigers did get to him, with Andy Ibáñez taking him deep for a two-run homer. While that long ball dinged his overall day a bit, there were some solid signs from Gil. He struck out three batters in two innings, and his velocity post-surgery seemed to be doing well.

Luis Gil brought the velo to Lakeland. pic.twitter.com/WZO2XE27Uh — Conor Foley (@ConorFoleyYES) February 24, 2024

In the third, a Pereira single helped kickstart more Yankees’ runs. After singling, he stole second. Following a Ben Rortvedt walk, Pereira scored when Luis Torrens singled himself. Gonzalez then continued his solid day with a double that brought home Rortvedt. Volpe could follow that by only grounding into a force out, but it was enough to plate Torrens. An inning later, Torrens continued a very solid day by adding a solo homer.

Torrens Torpedo pic.twitter.com/SPc6wne7OM — New York Yankees (@Yankees) February 24, 2024

Even as the Yankees started to bring in the reserves, the offense kept pouring on the runs. They added two more in the fifth, one of which came via a homer from highly-regarded outfield prospect Spencer Jones, and a crushed one at that.

Spencer Jones’ homer traveled 470 feet to right-center, according to Statcast. The wind is blowing out to right, but that ball cleared the bullpens and landed on the concourse. It was crushed. — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) February 24, 2024

Among the pitchers to follow Gil was Nick Ramirez, who struck out one in a scoreless inning, and Triple-A prospect Clayton Beeter. After striking out two in the fifth, he returned for the sixth, where Detroit managed to pick up a couple runs off him. In total, Beeter gave up two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out three.

Yoendrys Gómez came in for the sixth and gave up a couple hits and a walk while only recording two outs. He eventually made way for Ryan Anderson, who allowed an inherited runner to score.

The Yankees got one of those runs back in the seventh when Jeter picked up an RBI. No, this article isn’t a decade old; in this case, Jeter Downs drew a bases-loaded walk to plate a run, getting them to double digits on the day. They added another four four in the eighth, including one on a Spencer Jones single, officially making a phone number in their line score.

The offense tacked on another couple last runs for the road in the ninth, with Jones driving home two more on his third hit of the day. In total, they got contributions from all over the lineup; starter or reserve, top of the lineup or bottom.

Besides those mentioned already, Ben Rice, Caleb Durbin, and Agustin Ramirez were among the minor leagues of some regard to put in a notable performance on the day. The pitching was not as impressive, but the three that could most likely play a decent-sized part this year — Gil, Ramirez, and Beeter — all had their moments. On defense, they got this solid diving catch from Elijah Dunham.

Elijah Dunham dives to make the grab pic.twitter.com/57R6MvVzV7 — NYYPlayerDev (@NYYPlayerDev) February 24, 2024

Twelve combined runs in the ninth inning made things a little wacky, but the Yankees eventually finished things off for a win. Or at least allegedly they did (again, no TV).

Tomorrow, the Yankees will have a little split-squad action, including playing their first home game of the spring. In Tampa, the Yankees will welcome the Blue Jays, and the other half of the roster will head to Clearwater to play the Phillies. In good news, both games will be televised, with the home game airing live on the YES Network.

