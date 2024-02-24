New York Yankees @ Detroit Tigers: Luis Gil vs. Reese Olson

It might be getting a little warmer where you are, and Punxsutawney Phil has spoken that winter is over, but today we get another sign that spring is coming: there’s going to be some spring training baseball.

This afternoon, the Yankees are set to play their first baseball game of 2023 when they take on the Tigers in Lakeland, Florida. Unfortunately, we won’t quite be able to watch said game. While the YES Network was committed to airing every home spring training game in some form or fashion this year, apparently the same can’t be said for other teams. Today may be a big day in the scheme of the 2024 season, but unfortunately, it’s going to be a radio-only affair.

For said big day, the Yankees will be sending Luis Gil to the mound. After a call-up and a promising start to his MLB career in 2021, Gil has missed almost the entirety of the the last two seasons after undergoing Tommy John surgery. While he’s not seen as an expected part of the rotation to start this year, he’ll likely have a role to play at some point.

As for the rest of the Yankees’ lineup, as you might expect for a road spring training game, it’s not quite a lineup that you might expect to see in a regular season game. Among the notable names in it are Anthony Volpe and the secondary piece of the Padres’ trade from this offseason: Trent Grisham.

Starting on the mound for the Tigers will be Reese Olson, who struck out 10 against the Yankees in a start last August.

As mentioned, there’s unfortunately no way to watch this game, but we hope you’ll join us in the game thread to following along via radio or via MLB Gameday!

How to watch

Location: Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium - Lakeland, FL

First pitch: 1:05 pm ET

TV broadcast: None

Radio broadcast: WXYT 1270 (DET)

Online stream: MLB.tv for the stream of the Tigers’ radio broadcast

For updates, follow us on X and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.