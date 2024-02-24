Around the Empire: Yankees news - 2/24/24

SNY | Danny Abriano and Phillip Martinez: With spring training fully underway, one Yankees star has been forced to watch live batting practice from the sidelines. That is about to change. Jasson Domínguez, who has been throwing from 60 feet at the spring training complex in Tampa, received clearance to begin batting Monday.

He is expected to hit off a tee, and they will mark the first swings he has taken since undergoing Tommy John surgery last September. Aaron Boone recently indicated that the team’s star prospect is right on track to return in the summer. Bryce Harper went 160 days between his surgery and returning to a big league field, though he did not play in the outfield at all last season, a precautionary measure also expected for El Marciano in 2024.

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: It looks like the Yankees had their eyes on Alex Verdugo for quite some time before bringing him to the Bronx this winter. Speaking with the media on Thursday, Verdugo revealed that Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo had been pushing for him to join the Yankees for at least a year. There were times when Verdugo would be on first base and Rizzo would remark, “Hey, bro, we’re trying to get you.”

However, the most ringing endorsement came from the captain of the team:

“I’ve been preaching for years that we’ve got to get that guy,” Judge said. “He’s a gamer, he’s a competitor. He plays hard. I’ve seen him play through injuries; I know he was a little banged up even last year, he had a couple of things going on. But every single time we played them, he was out there hustling, doing his thing.”

With a fresh start, the confidence of his new organization and teammates, and the extra motivation of a platform year, it would not surprise to see Verdugo put up a career performance in 2024.

MLB Trade Rumors | Steve Adams: Former Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela has signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Tigers. He is expected to be the team’s everyday starter at the hot corner after slashing .299/.329/.374 with two home runs, a 92 wRC+, and 0.4 fWAR in 62 games for the Angels last season. It is interesting to note that the deal falls well short of expectations around the industry — he was pegged for a multi-year, eight-figure pact by several publications — as the Yankees were vaguely floated for a reunion at the beginning of the offseason as they plan to move DJ LeMahieu to third full time.

MLB.com | Mark Feinsand: Anthony Volpe may be guaranteed the shortstop job this time out of spring, but he is not letting that security affect his mentality. Volpe is attacking this spring with the mindset of fighting for his job, integrating the needed adjustments he identified over the offseason including flattening his bat path for more consistent contact. It’s heartening to see him committed to improvement — there are certainly plenty of areas where Volpe needs to take the next step after finishing 2023 with the second-worst OBP and tied for twelfth-worst strikeout rate among qualified hitters.

New York Post | Greg Joyce: Nick Burdi has stolen headlines with his electric stuff in spring but there’s another new Yankees reliever who is impressing as well. Victor González, acquired in December from the Dodgers alongside infield prospect Jorbit Vivas for Trey Sweeney, has made an impression on Aaron Boone, who cited his performances in big moments including the playoffs. The southpaw figures to replace Wandy Peralta in the bullpen after the outgoing lefty signed a four-year deal with the Padres.

The Athletic | Brendan Kuty ($): Aaron Judge was one of a group of position players to report to the player development complex early, and he found himself in a position he hasn’t played since his freshman year of college. Surrounded by mostly infielders — Anthony Rizzo, DJ LeMahieu, Anthony Volpe, and Gleyber Torres among them — Judge donned a first base glove, working with infield instructor and first base coach Travis Chapman on how to take angles to sharply-struck ground balls.

The Yankees captain remains committed to playing in the outfield “for as long as [his] contract lasts,” but didn’t rule out deputizing at first in a pinch this season. Learning to play first gives the Yankees an interesting option — we’ve seen Bryce Harper and Mookie Betts transition to infield roles over the last few years. At the very least, it could spawn a creative opportunity to get Judge some extra rest in-season after consecutive days in center — with DJ LeMahieu the everyday third baseman, the depth behind Anthony Rizzo is uncertain so maybe we will see big No. 99 trot out with a first base glove on more than a few occasions this year.