Aaron Judge headlines the Yankees’ top prospects from a decade ago

In the spring of 2013, the Yankees found themselves with three picks in the first round of the amateur draft. At #26 (their original pick), they snagged Eric Jagielo. Then, as recompense for Nick Swisher and Rafael Soriano departing in free agency, New York drafted Aaron Judge 32nd overall and Ian Clarkin at 33.

Unsurprisingly when Baseball America released its top-30 list of Yankee prospects several months later, that trio of first-round picks all appeared high on the list. For different reasons and to different extents (obviously), each of the three ended up making impacts.

The old adage is it takes three years to judge an NFL team’s draft class, so I think it’s more than fair that after a decade has passed, we can look back at what became of BA’s list, with a focus on the top-10. For contemporaneous coverage, check out this old PSA piece.

Biggest Boom: Aaron Judge (#6)

I don’t think I need to belabor an explanation. The man won AL Rookie of the Year, and narrowly (and controversially) missed winning AL MVP in the same season. He then clubbed 62 dingers in 2022, becoming the AL single-season home run king.

BA saw his power potential early, though they were unsure of how it would translate to games. And that’s fair, considering the Yanks had only drafted him the previous spring and he’d yet to debut in the minors. It certainly translated in batting practice, as Judge opened eyes in July ‘13 when he took BP with the big league club shortly after being drafted.

The biggest surprise based on the old scouting report? How his hit tool has evolved. “At his height, it’s hard for his swing path to be short, and he’s not expected to be more than a .260 hitter.” He’s currently a .282 career hitter, including a .311 mark in ’22. He’s turned out okay.

Booms, but briefly: Gary Sánchez (#1) and Luis Severino (#9)

El Gary was the undisputed head of this prospect class. In early ’14, his bat had people dreaming. In an eye-opening sentence, BA wrote “scouts see his floor as being a .260-.270 hitter with at least 20 home runs annually, which would be all-star-caliber production for a catcher.” His floor! And after his first season and a half in the Bronx, that looked prescient. Gary went on to notch three seasons of 3+ rWAR in his first four, including a surreal one-third of a rookie campaign. Alas, it was all downhill after 2019.

Severino, only 19-years-old at the time, was coming off a ’13 season that maxed out at A-ball. All told, he’d whiffed 53 hitters in 44 innings, walking only 10. Those results tracked with BA’s scouting report, which raved about his raw stuff and ability to throw strikes with three pitches. Sevy had a strong debut in ’15, struggled greatly his sophomore season, then was one of the best starters in the American League in ’17 and ’18 before injuries derailed his career trajectory.

A Signature Yankee Moment: Greg Bird (#8)

Bird was coming off what BA called a “breakout season” at A-ball in 2013, where he’d hit 20 home runs and led all of the minor leagues with 107 walks. The question, at least in this scouting report, was whether his power tool would keep up with his hit tool and his plate discipline.

Bird continued to progress, winning an Arizona Fall League MVP on his way to a fantastic 2015 debut in the Bronx. Injuries unfortunately plagued Bird, almost certainly preventing him from meeting his full potential. But we’ll always have his monster playoff home run off ex-Yankee Andrew Miller in the 2017 ALDS.

By the way, Bird is doing pretty well these days on the diamond, albeit a world away. For anyone who hasn’t been tracking, he’s basically the King of Australian Baseball.

That’s not it from the top-10 either. Catcher John Ryan (then J.R.) Murphy went to Minnesota in the deal that brought Aaron Hicks to the Bronx. And despite how Hicks’ tenure ended, he was outstanding from 2017 through 2020, though limited by injury.

Speaking of trades, Jagielo found himself packaged in the deal that brought Aroldis Chapman to New York in late ’15. To be fair, that deal was a bit distasteful even at the time, given the issues that led Cincinnati to offload the fireballer for pennies on the dollar. The Yankees eventually dealt Chapman to the Cubs, bringing Gleyber Torres to New York. Jagielo never set foot on the diamond in pinstripes but is part of a transaction lineage that provided the Yanks a starting middle infielder for more than a half-decade (and maybe more, depending on what happens with Torres’ upcoming free agency).

Fellow 2013 first rounder Ian Clarkin also found himself eventually sent out of New York. For Clarkin, he went to Chicago in July ’17 in the deal that brought Todd Frazier, David Robertson, and Tommy Kahnle to the Yanks.

Farther down, for those wondering about numbers 11 through 30, the list included familiar names like Dellin Betances (#26) and Thairo Estrada (#28). While the former obviously starred in pinstripes, the latter has carved out a nice career in San Francisco.

All told, the top 10 players on the list have, to date, combined to provide the Yankees 67.3 career rWAR. Admittedly, that number is overwhelmingly due to Judge, and it will become even more Judge-heavy as the superstar slugger continues on.

But Gary and Sevy gave the Yanks elite production for multiple seasons at important positions, while Bird had a great debut and helped the club advance to the 2017 ALCS.

Some of the players in the top-10 absolutely did not pan out, with Slade Heathcott and Mason Williams in particular not going on to major league success. But all told, it’s hard to complain about the direct and indirect returns the Yankees received from the players that Baseball America listed as the cream of the crop.