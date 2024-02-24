Today on Pinstripe Alley - 2/24/24

At last, baseball. It’s been 146 days since the Yankees last played a game, when they lost by a score of 5-2 in Kansas City to cap off their worst season in decades. But hope springs eternal, and when they take the field today, the vibes will be good, and their sights will be set on bringing home a 28th championship. The prize remains far ahead, but it all starts with an exhibition game this afternoon against the Detroit Tigers.

Unfortunately, today’s spring opener won’t be televised, but Matt will be on hand to recap the proceedings for you. Matt will also look back at a crazy game in which the Yankees once played spoiler, while Kevin looks back at Yankees top prospect lists from ten years ago, and Estevão ruminates on the expectedly unexpected developments that can threaten to derail a team’s season.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Detroit Tigers

Time: 1:05 p.m. EST

TV: none (MLB.com audio streaming available)

Venue: Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, Lakeland, FL

Questions/Prompts:

1. Who will have the most starts in the leadoff spot for the 2024 Yankees?

2. Who starts the most games at catcher for the Yankees?