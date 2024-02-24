Yankees History: 1908 Highlanders play spoiler in a wild way

There are not a ton of great and historic moments for the pre-Babe Ruth Yankees. They came close to the pennant a couple of times and had a few good teams, but never actually got over the hump until Ruth joined.

That being said, there’s still almost 20 years of franchise history before that, and there are certainly some amusing moments. One of them came on July 11, 1908 when the then New York Highlanders swept the then-Cleveland Naps in a doubleheader and arguably helped ruin their opponents’ season.

After rain had washed out a May 1908 game between New York and Cleveland, the Highlanders and Naps were set to make that up by playing a double bill on July 11th. In the day’s opener, the Highlanders sent Bill Hogg to the mound to face off against Cleveland’s Glenn Liebhardt, and the two proceeded to put on quite a duel.

For the first eight innings of the game, neither pitcher allowed a run. While he had walked several batters over the course of the day, Hogg only allowed one hit through the first eight innings, funnily enough to his opponent, Liebhardt. Meanwhile for Cleveland, Liebhardt gave up several more hits, but New York hadn’t been able to take advantage and turn those into runs.

That seemed like it was going to come back to haunt the Highlanders when the ninth inning came around. After Hogg walked Charlie Hickman to start the ninth, he seemed to have gotten team namesake and Hall of Famer Nap Lajoie to hit a grounder back to him for the first out of the inning. However, Hogg’s attempted throw to first instead hit Lajoie, allowing both runners to advance into scoring position. Following an out and an attempt at an intentional walk to set up a double play, George Perring blooped in a single for Cleveland. When the dust settled on the inning, the Naps lead 2-0.

Suddenly down to their final three outs, the Highlanders got the bottom of the ninth off to a good start when Al Orth, pinch-hitting for Hogg, reached on an infield single. Harry Niles followed that with another single, and New York then got a bit lucky when Wid Conroy’s bunt attempt was mishandled by Hickman at first base.

With the bases loaded and still nobody out, the Highlanders got arguably one of the three most unideal plays in that situation. First baseman George Moriarty hit a soft foul pop up that Cleveland’s catcher Harry Bemis caught for the first out. However, Charlie Hemphill then came up with a single, scoring a pinch-running Rube Manning and Niles, tying the game.

Now with a chance to win, next up was Frank Delahanty. He could only strike out, but set off an odd play in doing so. The third strike of Delahanty’s K was not cleanly handed by Bemis. Despite Hemphill being on first meaning, Delahanty was out even without the throw down, the Highlanders’ left fielder still took off towards first. Realizing what was going on, Hemphill began to dance off first base himself, causing Cleveland to seemingly meltdown and lose their minds. Bemis threw down to the infield, as the Naps began to get Hemphill in a rundown. As they were doing that, Cleveland seemingly forgot all about the fact that there was another runner on base. As Hemphill went back and forth, Conroy was able to sneak all the way around, scoring the game’s winning run, as the Highlanders beat the Naps 3-2. If the New York Times’ account of the game from the next day’s paper is to be believed, there can’t be more odder plays than that. The only recent one that is seemingly comparable is Javier Báez making the Pirates forget the rules of baseball in 2021.

The Highlanders followed that up with another 3-2 win in the second game, albeit in not quite as dramatic circumstances. Even still, all three of their runs in that game came at least in part thanks to Naps’ errors.

Now, here’s why those losses mattered beyond just being a funny story. After the two losses on July 11th, Cleveland sat three games back of first in a crowded AL pennant race. A slump over the next couple of weeks saw that deficit balloon as high as nine games on July 30th. But a couple weeks later, the Naps caught fire. Between September 7-23, they won 16 of 18 games, coming all the way back to take the pennant lead with two weeks left in the season. They followed that with a 7-5 stretch after that to wrap up the regular season, but unfortunately for them, the Tigers then went on a crazy run of their own. When the dust finally settled on the season, Detroit had taken the pennant over Cleveland by just 0.5 games. That means that had they beat the Highlanders in either of the July 11th games, they instead would’ve won the AL pennant instead.

When the margins are that thin, there are probably plenty of games on the schedule you could go through and point out the what-ifs. However, the 1908 Highlanders were by far the worst team in the AL that season. They went 51-103, and their .331 winning percentage is the second worst in franchise history, just barely ahead of 1912’s .329. The fact that Cleveland quite literally threw two games away against that team is remarkable.

