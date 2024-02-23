Yankees Mailbag: Expansion debates and attitude adjustments

Good afternoon everyone, it’s time to dive back into the mailbag and answer some of your questions. Remember to send in your questions for our weekly call by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.

thor14 asks: How did Yankee prospects do in Winter ball?

If you weren’t following along over the winter, our own Kevin Winterhalt did a weekly recap of the Yankees’ results out in Arizona — you can check out the final recap here. To summarize, the Yankees got excellent results from a pair of hitters in Caleb Durbin and Benjamin Cowles. Durbin, a middle infielder, was one of seven players to post an OPS over 1.000 and terrorized the basepaths with 21 steals while getting caught stealing just twice. Cowles fell just short of being the eighth member of that list with a .956 OPS, and launched four bombs over the course of 20 games. Other than them, the Yankees sent out a squadron of pitchers that had middling results, and the most notable name among them was Matt Sauer who ended up getting taken in the Rule 5 Draft by the Royals.

Whenever conversation around expansion markets opens up, I think the North Carolina options sound like the strongest bet — whether its in Asheville, Charlotte, or Raleigh, there’s a plethora of solid locations that could support a team and provide another alternative for the American Southeast, which has by-and-large been Braves country by default. Nashville would fit the bill in that regard, too, and Dave Stewart has been leading the charge there. San Antonio also comes up often in expansion talks, and while I’m sure the Texas market could support three professional teams I’m not sure I’d personally like to see another team down there, but they’re certainly a popular choice. Re-opening a franchise in Montreal is also a perpetual talking point, but there’s a lot of baggage in how the Expos left and I’m not sure how to handle reintroducing a successor to their legacy — especially considering Olympic Stadium, their old home, had aged significantly even by the standards of when they were around.

As for realignment and playoff formats, there’s a host of options in front of MLB if and when they have to manage this situation. They’ve pushed hard for playoff expansion in recent years, and the recent CBA negotiations indicated that the owners clearly want to push that envelope even further, but I’d prefer it if they gave us some time to iron out the kinks with the current system in place. I don’t love the best-of-three format we have now for the Wild Card compared to the one-game dramatics, and would prefer it if this round became a true series and at least matched the LDS at five games if we’re going to stick with it. This could work well with the addition of two franchises pushing us towards a four-division setup, where the top two teams get byes and then there are two lower division winners versus two wild cards. It’s essentially the system that the NFL had up until a few years ago, and I think it was a stronger format than the one they have now. MLB will probably force more teams in and ruin this picture, but it’d be a nice one.

It’s the early going and guys are going to tinker with a lot of stuff that may not stick, but I’ve seen a bit of Stanton evening out his stance in the box rather than taking his front-foot forward approach. We’ll see if that, his weight loss, or a combination of the two results in better performances from him, but the longevity angle is the biggest factor in betting on his season totals. A more mobile Stanton that isn’t lumbering as much may be able to avoid the nagging leg injuries that have sidelined him so often throughout his Yankees tenure, which would enable his ferocious power to shine through even with some of the heft from his hulking figure shaved down.

We’ve all seen numerous Stanton blasts that look like he just flicks the ball out of the stadium — I’d bet on that power staying true even if his frame is significantly altered. RBI are too random of a category to wager on and I think a .235 average would be a near-top percentile result for Stanton at this point in his career, but I’ll go over on the home runs, if just slightly. I think he’s good for at around 25, and has the potential to add on a decent chunk more if he sticks around the whole year.

I think that there’s a number of factors at play here, but two significant ones. First, the pressure is clearly on to perform after the team has only gone backwards over the last few seasons in terms of their proximity to a championship, and the core continues to age out of their peak years. The biggest thing in my opinion, however, is that they recognize that they got kicked in the face last year. It’s easy to fall into the trap of believing that teams like the 2022 Yanks or the 2019 roster simply had a few unlucky results end up toppling them, but there’s no amount of excuses that can cover failing to make the postseason altogether like they did in 2023. They weren’t even close either, with all of September meaningless.

The 2008 failure taught the team to come back with a vengeance as the Empire reborn in 2009, and while this offseason wasn’t quite mirrored in terms of the magnitude of players they added, the front office definitely went for it with the Soto trade and pursuit of Yamamoto. Sometimes cutting the crap and acknowledging your own failure can be the biggest factor in future growth, and I hope the Yankees took that lesson to heart for 2024.