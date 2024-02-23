Today on Pinstripe Alley - 2/23/24

We’ve seen players report, we’ve seen some cell phone camera shots of at-bats between specific players, and we’ve seen the awful uniforms that they’re all wearing to start the year. Now it’s almost time to throw all those elements into one big bowl and mix it into a spring training game. It’s been an especially long wait for the Yankees after missing out on the postseason, and even though the games won’t count for a while it’ll be a sight for sore eyes to see them take the field again.

That’s for tomorrow, though. We’ve got to get through today first, and first up on the docket is Jeff with a season preview highlighting the precarious place Oswald Peraza stands in entering 2024. Afterwards, John muses on the vibe shift entering this season compared to how 2023 started and what to gather from that, and later in the afternoon I’ll answer your latest mailbag questions.

Questions/Prompts:

1. Is your hype to see Juan Soto’s first Yankees at-bat bigger or smaller than when Giancarlo Stanton made his debut with the team?

2. Who has rocked the best mustache in the early days of camp? (We’ll count it if they had one but shaved recently like Gleyber Torres.)