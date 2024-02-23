Yankees 2024 Season Preview: Oswald Peraza

The battle for shortstop during spring training between Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza was likely the biggest narrative fans and media were watching closely as it developed. Peraza had experience in the major leagues (albeit, only 18 games), and he played well during that time, making everyone believe he would have the advantage when it came time for a decision. However, after Volpe won the race (and didn't make enough mistakes in the position to warrant being sent down to Triple-A during the regular season), it put Oswald Peraza on the outside looking in for most of 2023.

2023 statistics: 52 games, 191 plate appearances, .191/.267/.272, 2 HR, 14 RBI, 53 wRC+, 6.8 BB%, 26.2 K%, 0 Defensive Runs Saved, 1 Outs Above Average, -0.3 fWAR

2024 ZiPS projections: 118 games, 506 plate appearances, .244/.306/.391, 15 HR, 62 RBI, 94 wRC+, 6.5 BB%, 23.1 K%, 2.3 fWAR

There’s no doubt that Peraza is a talented player. But, with the emergence of Volpe and Gleyber Torres still occupying the second base spot (and wishing to occupy it for a long time to come), the 2024 season will be one that could see the 23-year-old continue to sit in the backseat or be potentially moved by the front office if issues arise once the season begins.

There were certainly positives for Peraza in the limited number of games he played in 2023, like increasing his overall launch angle and seeing a big jump in average and max exit velocity statistics. However, those positives were matched in size by the negatives, which included a lower walk rate, a higher strikeout rate, and just generally looking overpowered by any fastball thrown, like this one thrown at 94.1 MPH:

Or this one thrown at 96.9 MPH:

Or even this one, thrown at 92.8 MPH:

At times, it was frustrating to watch, especially considering pitchers knew that there wasn’t much of a threat on a high fastball if Peraza was in the box, so they threw it as a main strikeout pitch. He was the 47th-worst player against fastballs in MLB in terms of run value per 100 pitches at -2.7.

The approach that Peraza took at the plate felt different than it was the first time he got some innings at the major league level, which adversely affected his numbers. However, there are still some aspects of Peraza’s game that Yankees fans and coaches can count on, like his baserunning and fielding ability. When it comes to his baserunning, he’s in the 85th percentile in MLB sprint speed, and his arm strength is in the 74th percentile in MLB. Because he isn’t playing as much, he hasn’t gotten as many attempts to field the ball, and sometimes he will be given the chance to run the bases. But in the sample sizes that he has played, both areas have been consistently solid.

With spring training underway and the 2024 season inching closer, Peraza has a big chance to prove himself to the coaching staff and management that he deserves more of a chance than he has been getting over the last couple of seasons. However, if things don’t work out the way that he’d like them to, it wouldn’t be shocking to see him moved for pieces toward the middle of the season. With Volpe occupying the shortstop position on an every day basis, Peraza needs to find a way to make himself less expendable and prove that he deserves consistent MLB time, which includes making major adjustments at the plate and continuing his strong fielding and baserunning.