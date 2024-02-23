The Yankees’ hypothetical dilemma: Blake Snell or Jordan Montgomery?

The Yankees could potentially enter the 2024 campaign with the personnel they currently have. That would mean opening the year with the following rotation: Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodón, Nestor Cortes, Marcus Stroman, and Clarke Schmidt. Luke Weaver, Luis Gil, Will Warren, and Clayton Beeter would complete the starting pitching depth chart.

If they want to greatly enhance their chances of making a deep postseason run, however, they should strongly consider bringing in Blake Snell or Jordan Montgomery. While it would be fantastic to get both, we can acknowledge that Hal Steinbrenner would deem this unrealistic, which means that in the hypothetical case where the Yanks go for more pitching, they would need to choose one. Which one represents the better and smarter investment: Snell or Montgomery?

There are some similarities between the two hurlers — both are lefties, both were born in December of 1992, both debuted in the competitive AL East, and both are coming off eye-popping seasons. There are also several points differentiating both potential targets, though, and we will review them.

Blake Snell – Pros and Cons

For as frustrating as Snell can be to watch on occasions, there’s little doubt that his arrival in the Bronx would improve the Yankees in 2024. First of all, he has proven capable of dominating in both leagues, having won a Cy Young in the American League back in 2018 with the Tampa Bay Rays, and in the National League, just last year with the San Diego Padres when he recorded a 2.25 ERA and league-leading 5.8 H/9 in 180 frames. Snell is one of just seven players in MLB history to win the Cy in both leagues.

Not only that, but Snell has also proven that he can handle the tough AL East offenses, posting a cool 3.24 ERA in five years with the Rays. That run included the aforementioned 2018 Cy and status as the ace of the staff that won the 2020 AL pennant. Additionally, his ability to miss bats (234 punchouts in just 180 innings last year, 11.1 K/9 for his career) is elite.

With both Snell and Montgomery at their best, the former is the most dominant of the two (two full seasons under a 2.50 ERA), and if the Yankees are presented with the opportunity to get an ace (perhaps even at a discount cost), they should take it. To sweeten the pot, Snell is a good playoff pitcher, with a 3.33 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 48.2 innings. The lefty had one of the best postseason starts of the past decade in the win-or-go-home Game 6 of the 2020 World Series, dominating the Dodgers; it’s not his fault that Kevin Cash pulled him early, and LA was relieved to see him go.

There are, however, potential drawbacks to a hypothetical decision to sign Snell. Perhaps the most evident one is the price: unless the 31-year-old wants to take a short one-year deal over $30 million to re-enter the market in 2024-25, he is going to cost a lot of money, likely much more than Montgomery. His contract is expected to be longer, too, so the last few years could be ugly. Although the team can endeavor to get creative with multiple opt-outs, they may end up having to pay the bill anyway.

Additionally, Snell is prone to severe blips with his control, evidenced by the league-leading 99 walks he had in 2023. This is something to monitor. Snell is a nibbler, and while that makes him hard to hit and successful right now, it’s such a precise skill that it could lead to some ugliness down the road.

Snell was healthy for the most part in 2023, but prior to that, pitched 128.2 innings in 2021 and 128 in 2022: durability is in question and has been during his whole career. Adductor strains cost him time during those two years, and he spent 57 days on the shelf in 2019 due to surgery to remove loose bodies in his left elbow — though unlike Montgomery, he has never had Tommy John surgery.

Jordan Montgomery – Pros and Cons

Just like with Snell, there are a lot of “pros” in Montgomery’s case. He clearly knows what it’s like to pitch and succeed with the Yankees, accumulating a 3.94 ERA with them between 2017 and 2022. That number might not be elite, but it’s not too shabby for a pitcher still coming into his own.

Montgomery also seems to have hit a new level of dominance since leaving the Bronx in the Harrison Bader trade, posting a 3.31 ERA with the St. Louis Cardinals and a 2.79 mark with the Texas Rangers. The organization should be more than open to letting him bring in and implement some of the changes he made with those franchises if the results are going to be that good.

There is also the fact that Montgomery is more consistent than Snell when it comes to yearly ERAs, even if he has the lower ceiling. Snell is the most likely of the two to pitch a full season of an ERA below 3.00, but he is also the most likely to have a mark over 4.30. It would not be hard to envision Montgomery maintaining his rock-solid production for multiple seasons.

Montgomery is, objectively, the better bet to pitch a full season worth of innings if we analyze recent performances. He missed time with Tommy John surgery early in his career but since then, he’s had a recent track record of durability, having thrown 178.1 innings in 2022 and 188.2 in 2023. Also, for a guy who apparently wouldn’t have made the Yankees 2022 postseason rotation, he was a monster in October last year for the reigning World Series champion Rangers: 2.90 ERA in 31 frames. With Jacob deGrom and fellow trade acquisition Max Scherzer often on the shelf, Texas needed someone to step up to pair with Nathan Eovaldi at the front of the staff, and Monty was all that and more.

With Montgomery, however, the cons are pretty obvious. He seems to prioritize other potential landing spots before the Yankees, for example, and that’s important. There has been chatter here and there throughout the offseason about a reunion with New York, but there has been much more about Snell, and again, Monty himself appears to have a preference for reunions elsewhere (like Texas).

Also, Montgomery's working relationship with Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake isn’t entirely smooth. The free agent publicly said that he didn’t feel like he could use his four-seam fastball the way he wanted with the Yanks. Blake is essential to New York’s pitching philosophy, and he would have to reevaluate how he advised Montgomery the last time around — and the lefty would have to be receptive.

Final thoughts

Overall, and having watched them pitch in the last couple of seasons and for their entire careers, one can say that Snell is more dominant, while Montgomery is slightly more consistent. The former is expected to command the largest contract, though, and that will likely play a huge role in any potential decision.

The Yankees will probably be happy with either of the two. However, for the sake of adding a top talent to their pitching staff and being more competitive against the true powerhouses in the league, they should prioritize Snell if the conditions are somewhat similar. Cole-Snell-Rodón-Stroman-Cortes/Schmidt could be a top-three staff in MLB.

Who would have your vote? Let us know in the poll and the comments.