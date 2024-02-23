The Yankees play baseball tomorrow, and the vibes are good

The streets are covered in melted slush, the final remnants of last week’s two snowfalls. The temperature registers a high of forty degrees, and rain is expected to scatter itself throughout the day. Thanks to this miserable weather, New York City feels dark and gloomy, and although March is just a week away, it feels like George R.R. Martin will publish A Dream of Spring long before spring arrives in the tri-state area.

And yet, today is in many ways the final day of winter: for tomorrow, a thousand miles to the south, the New York Yankees play baseball.

Oh sure, sure, it’s just spring training baseball, with lineups likely filled with prospects and journeymen, and it won’t even be televised (seriously, how is that still a thing in 2024?), but starting tomorrow, the Yankees will play a game almost every day until at least the end of September, and hopefully well into October. Pinstripe Alley will be filled with game recaps, highlight shows will be filled with the best of baseball, and both bloggers and the comments section will fervently discuss what is, not what will be.

When I think back 365 days, it’s hard to imagine just how different this spring has felt. Last year, the Yankees were coming off a season that, on paper, seemed pretty good: they won 99 games in 2022 and made the ALCS. But heading into the spring, the vibes weren’t exactly great. 99 wins for a team that in the first half was drawing 1998 comparisons was a major disappointment, and the team was so bad during August a historic collapse was not out of the question. They barely squeaked by a Cleveland team, then fell flat on their face in the ALCS against an Astros team that had spun a combined no-hitter against them earlier in the year — an embarrassment that, in many ways, that team never recovered from.

Ignoring the sour end to the season that exposed a number of flaws, the front office basically ran it back in 2023. Just a few months after saying that the team needed two outfielders, implicitly suggesting that Aaron Hicks and Oswaldo Cabrera were not real options to start in left field, Brian Cashman brought the team into spring training with the pair competing for the starting left field job. Recognizing that the team’s offensive production in the first half of 2022 was the result of a lack of injuries and Matt Carpenter randomly turning into Barry Bonds for two months, fans and writers wondered if the Yankees had a good enough lineup. And that’s before the injuries hit the pitching staff, and the outfield, and the bullpen ... and that’s just talking about preseason injuries! There was only one fun throughline throughout last spring, and that was the battle for the shortstop job between Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza (and, theoretically, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Oswaldo Cabrera, too).

Theoretically, the Yankees entered this past winter in even worse shape than the previous year. Fresh off their worst season in three decades, the team had rookies penciled in as one of the two catchers (Austin Wells) and in left field (Everson Pereira), no center fielder on the roster due to Jasson Domínguez’s injury, question marks due to injuries at first base (Anthony Rizzo) and behind the plate (Jose Trevino), and question marks due to age at third base (DJ LeMahieu) and the DH spot (Giancarlo Stanton). Behind Gerrit Cole, the rotation was in even worse shape, with two pitchers hitting the free agent market (Luis Severino, Frankie Montas), two lefties who battled injuries (Nestor Cortes, Carlos Rodón), and a group of unproven youngsters.

And yet, despite these difficulties, the vibes are really, really good right now, and for one major reason: the Yankees recognized the flaws in the roster construction, and went out to fix them. Aaron Judge has no protection at the top of the order? Let’s pair him with Juan Soto, one of the best hitters in the game. Outfield depth was a concern? Add Alex Verdugo and Trent Grisham too, just to be on the safe side. Need another arm to deepen the rotation? Make a strong play for Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and when that fails, pivot to Marcus Stroman — and, according to parts of the rumor mill, continue to keep tabs on Blake Snell in case his price comes down. All of these contribute to the reasons why Josh posited the team might exceed expectations earlier this week.

As Sam alluded yesterday, it’s cliché that hope springs eternal in the spring, and all fans look eagerly for evidence to prove that their favorite ballclub is primed for a big year. And so, we’re all eagerly noting how Stanton and Rodón slimmed down this winter, how Stanton and Volpe seem to have tweaked their stances and approach at the plate, how Cortes looks ready to bring the Nasty back to his game during his bullpen sessions. Hopefully, these prove not to be the delusions of a daydreaming fanbase, pining for a big bounce-back year.

Tomorrow begins the process by which we learn the truth of these hopes. For the time being, though, the vibes in New York are really, really good — despite the foul weather.