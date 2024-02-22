Around the Empire: Yankees news - 2/22/24

New York Post | Joel Sherman: Last year, the hype around Anthony Volpe was high, and for good reason. The tri-state area native won his spring training battle for the starting shortstop position and went on to hit 20 home runs, steal 20 bases, and win a Gold Glove, becoming the first Yankees rookie to do that at any position. He started off slow, and there were some bumps along the way, but it was easy to see the kind of work he was putting in on the field and in the batting cages to get better. 2024 is a year where he could really take a step up, so now is the time to buy in if you haven’t bought in already.

New York Daily News | Gary Phillips: One of the big stories coming out of the early parts of the week is Gleyber Torres, particularly surrounding his desire to stay a member of the Yankees organization. He is entering a contract year, and there are plenty of teams around the league that would love to have a player of his talent on their roster. But, he wants to stay in The Bronx, and in order to do that, the contract talks need to start, which they have not at this point.

MLB.com | Mike Lupica: Another player in a contract year — and one who many feel will go to free agency no matter how well he performs with the Yankees or how well the Yankees perform with him — is Juan Soto. The newest addition to this roster, Soto is looking to have a fantastic year to help boost his eventual contract salary, but also to help the Yankees get back to a World Series. Lupica sets the stage for what could be a memorable summer in the Bronx.

The Atlantic | Amanda Mull: The new MLB uniforms are bad. Plain and simple. They’re re-designed by Nike and produced by Fanatics, and when pictures of the uniforms that the players were wearing (let’s not even start with what the fans will be getting as merchandise), the embarrassment and confusion started to set in. Mull cited a report by The Athletic as well, which stated that some players are so upset by the uniforms that they’ve taken them to the union. The aesthetics are just not good quality.

SB Nation | James Dator: Speaking of the aesthetics, there’s no better way to try and sell that your product is good than by making the pants actual players will be wearing on the field essentially see-through! It’s just a flat-out disaster. The example Dator cited of the Mariners’ Cal Raleigh might be the worst one we’ve seen (so far).