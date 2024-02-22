Clarke Schmidt should add a splitter to his arsenal

Over the last two seasons, the sweeper has been the pitch of the moment. Word of the pitch first reached the ears of fans via Lindsey Adler’s reporting two springs ago and now it seems like everyone and their mother throws a sweeper. However, there’s a new viral pitch in town, and it’s time for the sweeper to stand aside for the splitter.

In Canada, they call a splitter "a splitter"https://t.co/MOfTZCqiMB — Mike Petriello (@mike_petriello) February 20, 2024

at the risk of tooting my own horn (beep beep) i've been going to bat for splitters for at least half a decade now. the data has always shown the average splitter is better than the average [insert pitch type here], and chris calls out the flawed logic behind MLB apprehension https://t.co/hjIruuuRM6 — Alex "Oxlade" Chamberlain (@DolphHauldhagen) February 21, 2024

That’s right, the splitter is the new market inefficiency in baseball. It was the most valuable pitch type in baseball on a per pitch basis in 2023 and based on reporting put of spring, it looks on the verge of taking the league by storm. The Yankees are no strangers to the pitch — Masahiro Tanaka rode his to a wonderful seven-year career in MLB, just to name one example. As a team, they’ve managed a paltry .240 xwOBA against the split over the last three years, so it stands to reason that given their experience with the effectiveness of the pitch, they might encourage a few of their own pitchers to consider the split.

That got me wondering which Yankees pitcher would most benefit from adding the pitch to their arsenal. Arm-side-running offspeed pitches (changeups, splitters, forkballs) are the general prescription for pitchers who struggle to get opposite-handed batters out. Too often a slider or sweeper moves the ball directly into their swing plane, so you want a pitch that fades away or under the barrel of the bat.

However, not every pitcher can throw an effective changeup. Pitchers with a pronation bias — those who can really get on top of the baseball — find it easier to incorporate a changeup as it caters to their natural arm movement. Think of a guy like Gerrit Cole — his ability to stay on top of his four-seamer makes it a more natural movement for him to turn over a changeup whereas for pitchers with a supination bias — or those who like to stay on the side of the baseball — turning over a changeup can be an almost impossible task.

Therefore, Eno Sarris and Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic recommended that supination-biased pitchers should instead take up the splitter. Are there any pitchers on the Yankees who fit this description? As a matter of fact, there is — Clarke Schmidt.

Sarris and Ardaya identified spin efficiency as a proxy for pronation or supination bias. Pitchers who throw with nearly 100 percent spin efficiency are pronators while those who fall below 85 percent spin efficiency are more likely supinators. Indeed, Schmidt’s spin efficiency on the four-seamer hovered in the high-60s in 2021 and 2022. What’s more, Schmidt himself confirmed his tendency to supinate, mentioning that he has a habit of “getting to the side of the ball too much.” It looks like we have our candidate.

Schmidt is no stranger to learning a new pitch. Last year, we covered extensively how he added the cutter to his repertoire to mitigate his struggles against lefties. My former colleague Noah chronicled the progression of the pitch from a raw work in progress in April to more of a reliable weapon by the start of June. He was one of the most enthusiastic students in the Gas Station pitching lab and is a self-professed nerd when it comes to translating raw metrics into pitch design.

While it’s true that Schmidt’s overall effectiveness against lefties improved as the usage of the cutter increased, it’s not enough to say that he has solved his platoon split issues. He still does not have a put-away pitch against lefties — his curveball resulted in a strikeout only 18 percent of the time when thrown in two-strike counts while the sweeper fared even worse, resulting in a strikeout only 11 percent of the time.

The cutter wasn’t meant to be a swing and miss pitch. It was intended to leverage his tendency to cut his other fastballs. The splitter induced a league-wide whiff rate of 34.8 percent in 2023, the highest of any pitch type thrown at least 5,000 times. It’s also a platoon-neutral pitch, giving him a strikeout pitch against righties on days when his sweeper or knuckle curve aren’t working or situations where count leverage would favor those breakers.

There’s been a long-standing irrational fear in the league that splitters contributed to arm injuries, something which recent research has more or less debunked. There are legitimate questions about how Schmidt’s body will respond after sailing past his previous inning ceiling by almost 70 frames, but I wouldn’t worry about the splitter having any exacerbating effect.

It’s been noted how Schmidt owns a locker next to Marcus Stroman at the spring training complex, the older pitcher helping him with his sinker. Is there a new opportunity for mentorship as Stroman also throws a splitter? Stroman was effusive with his praise for Schmidt through the first week of spring, and I imagine that would only be amplified if Schmidt could add another successful pitch to his repertoire, perhaps with the help of his new teammate.