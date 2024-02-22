We are all in the best shape of our lives

For the most part, when something has earned the designation of being “cliché,” it’s often because it actually tends to be true. In that vein, hope really does seem to spring eternal in baseball, come spring. Players have arrived at camps, and by the time this is up, there will be Major League players playing a game this very afternoon. Everyone is excited, and we should be.

One storyline that seems to come out of every big league camp every year, is the age-old “best shape of his life” tale. It may be true some of the time, but it has become so ubiquitous with spring training, that it’s grown to be more of a joke than anything else. The Yankees are not immune from this trend, as a slimmer Giancarlo Stanton has been much talked about since his arrival in Tampa.

Giancarlo Stanton focused on being "a baseball player again" in crafting a new look for 2024: pic.twitter.com/7E6eM4UfIz — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) February 19, 2024

Clearly, Stanton has slimmed down some, and could perhaps feel like he is indeed in the “best shape of his life.” (Thankfully, he has the decency to not actually voice this exact opinion.) I think there’s a modest chance that he bounces back a bit from his miserable 2023, but that sentiment doesn’t really have much to do with how he looks. As mentioned though, this is an idea that pops up every year for teams across the league, and it’s part of something that I think is really great about this time of the year.

This goes along with a lot of things we see at spring training: people marveling at how a pitcher’s stuff looks in a February bullpen session, or a booming home run in batting practice. Of course these things are happening, and of course it looks good; these are the best baseball players on the planet. But I don’t look at all of this as a bad thing, I would argue it’s among the best things baseball has to offer us.

A few years ago, there was an an episode of “Effectively Wild” in which the group continued their tradition of picking things to like about baseball. Former FanGraphs writer Jeff Sullivan elected to pick the general hope we all typically feel during spring, and up until our favorite team loses their first regular season game. It’s a great choice! Listen at the 10:15 mark of the podcast for the details; it’s worth it. The excitement of an entirely new season, filled with unrealized potential is impossible to avoid. Up until that first downswing, fans of even the worst teams will feel at least a little bit of “well, maybe...”

Maybe Soto and Judge will be the best offensive duo since Mantle and Maris or Gehrig and Ruth, or perhaps a slimmer Giancarlo Stanton will be a star again. There’s no way to know what will or won’t happen, but now’s the time to imagine it.

How nice is that? People we don’t know — and will never know in our personal lives — are helping us feel hopeful about something. It’s a bit sappy, sure, but it’s also a big reason why we all do this.

Not every team’s fanbase will be as excited about the season as others, but for right now, everything is generally okay. There hasn’t been (much) opportunity for players to get hurt, the weather will soon improve, and of course, your favorite team hasn’t lost a single game. I fear I must deliver the bad news that at some point, they will, but why worry about that now?

For right now, I think the best thing we can all do is revel in some Juan Soto batting practice clips, a Gerrit Cole bullpen session, or the potential of Giancarlo Stanton being in great shape. There is a fair argument for this being perhaps the best time of year for baseball fans, as there is nowhere to look but forward. In less than a month we can watch the Dodgers and Padres open up the season in Seoul at 6am with unbridled excitement, but now is as good a time as ever to soak in the optimism this time of the year offers us. Spring is the time when fans can see themselves and their team in the very best shape.