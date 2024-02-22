Why won’t the Yankees meet expectations?

Yesterday was the day when we all had stars in our eyes. Today is the day to be a hater. Depending on who you ask, the Yankees are tabled for about 92 wins via the various public projection systems, and let’s talk about why they’re not going to get there.

The Boo-Boos

The Ace said it himself last week: the club gets injured too much. Every team is going to have its share of injured list visits, but the Yankees saw the third-most player days lost to injury in 2023, and have been in the top 10 every year — save the COVID-shortened 2020 — since 2019. Critically, it’s also been the bigger names on the team dealing with injuries.

Josh Donaldson spent 100 days on the IL last year. Anthony Rizzo was out for 60 and really should’ve been out for more. Aaron Judge was regrettably on the shelf for 65 days; Giancarlo Stanton, 46. That’s a tonne of money, and in theory (though not in practice, Josh) talent that you’re without. Harrison Bader spent significant chunks of time in both his Yankee seasons injured, removing one of the team’s best defenders and a guy who should have been lineup depth from the roster. Carlos Rodón, Frankie Montas, Luis Severino, well...let’s not get too disparate around here.

Looking forward to 2024, boy we’d better hope the new, leaner Stanton can get to 500 plate appearances, a mark he’s reached just twice in six seasons with the Yankees. I wrote last summer about the myriad ways concussions can linger in the brain, so even though I’m hopeful that Rizzo will be able to return to form, brain damage is brain damage.

Of course the big risk is how much tension is put on the right arm of Gerrit Cole. We’ll get to the rotation issues in a moment, but so much of the staff’s performance relies on him being that 200-inning workhorse he’s always been. If he had been anything less than the AL Cy Young Award winner he was in 2023, the Yankees would have easily had a losing record and perhaps a last-place finish, too. Should that change, if Cole should end up on the IL for just the second time in his Yankee tenure ... bad things would be afoot.

The State of the Staff

The what-if above notwithstanding, Gerrit Cole enjoys my complete confidence. He’s the ace, I think he’s the best in the AL, and he threw 209 innings in 2023. The other four guys in the rotation combined to throw just over twice that, with Marcus Stroman, Clarke Schmidt, Nestor Cortes, and Rodón pooling 423 innings.

It’s been fun seeing some of the buzz that Rodón has generated in the first two weeks of camp, but he has proven nothing about himself in pinstripes. He needs to be among the most driven guys but a combination of bad performance and injury concerns that reared their head after a healthier 2022 is grounds for skepticism. Nestor didn’t have the attitude issues we saw from Carlos, but shoulder issues are scarier to me than elbow issues.

More to the point is that adage that you need more than five starting pitchers.

By nature, depth is never going to bring plus plus stuff, but out of these four guys, Clayton Beeter seems like the best option in my head despite having some pretty rough projections. Luke Weaver might end up being in that mix, too. While Will Warren and Chase Hampton are NRIs to spring training, they probably aren’t quite ready to jump into the rotation should Nestor’s shoulder be a problem or Rodón repeat 2023.

Squaring the Contact Circle

A funny thing happened down the stretch last season. The Yankees went from having a below-average strikeout rate to whiffing at the fourth-highest rate in baseball. In fact, the jump from 22 percent to 26.2 was the biggest such jump in the game. Giancarlo Stanton went from striking out about 26 percent of the time to a full third in the second half. Gleyber Torres jumped three points higher. The collective mess that was the outfield climbed four points.

Some of this is going to go away on its own if Aaron Judge is healthy, Juan Soto is who he is, and Jake Bauers stays someplace far, far away from New York. But your eyes didn’t deceive you; the Yankees took worse and worse at-bats as the season went on. If that happens again, those 92ish wins will look a long way off.

On the whole, I think I believe yesterday’s article to be the more likely of these two scenarios. I think we are perhaps undervaluing how much the outfield is going to be improved, and I think both Marcus Stroman and Carlos Rodón could surprise us with their performances. Still, there are things to worry about with this club, and even though the games haven’t started yet, we’re at least able to spot them.