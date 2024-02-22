Yankees 2024 Season Preview: Ron Marinaccio

In 2022, Ron Marinaccio was seemingly another addition to the Yankees’ portfolio of unearthing productive bullpen results out of unexpected sources. New York’s 19th-round draft pick in 2017, Marinaccio put up a 2.05 ERA in 44 innings with the 2022 Yanks, becoming a very good middle relief/occasional late relief option as the team won the division before a shin injury cut him out of the playoff picture.

The former Blue Hen started out 2023 in a similar fashion, putting up a 1.65 ERA in 16.1 innings across his first 14 games. However, Marinaccio began a slump in mid-May that saw his ERA balloon up to nearly five, and led to him getting sent to the minors for a while to try and work through those issues.

Now as we go into 2024, was that just a bump in the road for Marinaccio or will he ever get back to being a solid bullpen option for the Yankees?

2023 Statistics: 45 games, 47.1 IP, 2 SV, 3.99 ERA, 4.69 FIP, 4.79 xFIP, 10.65 K/9, 5.13 BB/9, 1.14 HR/9, 1.31 WHIP, -0.2 fWAR

2024 ZiPS Projections: 53 games, 59.2 IP, 4.67 ERA, 4.90 FIP, 9.50 K/9, 4.97 BB/9, 1.21 HR/9, 1.37 WHIP, -0.2 fWAR

Marinaccio’s struggles began in earnest on May 11th last year, when he gave up two runs in 0.1 innings against the Rays. From that point forward, he posted a 5.23 ERA in his remaining big league games on the season, with a 5.48 FIP and other peripherals indicating that this was not exactly a mere cluster of bad luck. As mentioned, Marinaccio did get sent down to the minors for a while, and in fact only reappeared for one MLB game after the Trade Deadline. He did throw a scoreless inning that day on September 9th, but walked two batters and hit another with a pitch in the process.

Worryingly, he also didn’t get back to impressing upon returning to the minors. In 15.1 innings in Triple-A, Marinaccio posted a 8.80 ERA, and really struggled with control in that period, walking 18 batters. A 23.4% walk rate is really not idea.

While walks were a major problem for him in the minors, it’s not as if that was his major issue in the big leagues last year. Marinaccio’s 5.1 BB/9 rate was up a bit from his 2022, but not drastically so. His strikeouts post that aforementioned May 11th date also weren’t too far off from where they had been in his 2022 and early ‘23 successful period. His main issue in the majors last season was that he began to get hit harder than he had been previously.

However, it also can’t solely be down to that. Marinaccio’s changeup was the only pitch that saw his Hard Hit% go down on, but that still saw hitters put up pretty good numbers against.

Batters also swung and missed less against him in 2023: 28.2 percent compared to 33.2 percent in 2022.

Now, it’s up to Marinaccio and the Yankees to figure out why all that happened. One thing that you could maybe say is that he lost some movement on his pitches from 2022, but other than that, at least on the surface, there really wasn’t too much different that he did from year to year.

Whether it be mechanics, reliever variance, or whatever else, it would be very helpful for Marinaccio to get back on track in 2024, considering that some of their other bullpen pieces moved. The 28-year-old has an opportunity to force himself back into the conversation. He does have one year of minor league options remaining, so if he doesn’t, then he could very well go back to riding the Scranton Shuttle.

In 2022, Ron Marinaccio was a fun little story for the Yankees. He’s from Toms River, NJ and he grew up a Yankees fan. It’s always cool when those stories work out on a big-league level, so here’s to hoping it will again this season.