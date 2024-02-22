Today on Pinstripe Alley - 2/22/24

Matt already wrote at length for us about just how horrendous the Fanatics jerseys are, but the early-spring training photo reel keeps offering up gifts.

All of the Spring Training Photo Day photos coming out with the new tissue-thin pants make the players look mildly embarrassed by the fact that their visible jersey tails make it look like they're wearing diapers pic.twitter.com/UKoAKslEro — ℳatt (@matttomic) February 21, 2024

The terrible Fanatics MLB uniforms are going to put the balls in baseball https://t.co/naIovGIVbX — SB Nation MLB (@SBNationMLB) February 21, 2024

Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto together in one photo?



It's Sho-Yo time. pic.twitter.com/5rIDfKOTV6 — MLB (@MLB) February 21, 2024

lmao Fanatics' new jerseys are so trash that their customer service team is responding "oops, that looks wrong, please contact us so we can replace your screwed-up jersey order" not realizing they're replying to... a photo of an actual MLB player's actual MLB uniform pic.twitter.com/LXQSRLXdHK — ℳatt (@matttomic) February 21, 2024

Maybe “gifts” isn’t the right word. “Dogshit” seems more appropriate.

Questions/Prompts:

1. Taking a page from Yankees social media, what’s your favorite childhood cartoon?

2. In lieu of an actual second prompt today, please enjoy the sound of the ball off Juan Soto’s bat.