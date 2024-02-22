 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Today on Pinstripe Alley - 2/22/24

Baseball’s not in the on-deck circle, but it is in the hole.

By Andrew Mearns
New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays
Good ol’ Cisco
Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images

Matt already wrote at length for us about just how horrendous the Fanatics jerseys are, but the early-spring training photo reel keeps offering up gifts.

Maybe “gifts” isn’t the right word. “Dogshit” seems more appropriate.

Today on the site, Matt will look to an unsung member of the Yankees bullpen seeking a rebound in 2024 in righty Ron Marinaccio. Next, Josh will follow up on his glass-half-full piece from yesterday about why the Yankees will succeed this year to present the glass-half-empty version of why they won’t meet expectations. Later, Sam will muse on the spring training excitement in the air and how much substance there actually is to it, and Peter will argue why it makes sense for starter Clarke Schmidt in particular to add a splitter to his arsenal.

Questions/Prompts:

1. Taking a page from Yankees social media, what’s your favorite childhood cartoon?

2. In lieu of an actual second prompt today, please enjoy the sound of the ball off Juan Soto’s bat.

