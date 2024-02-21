Yankees 2024 Season Preview: Jonathan Loáisiga

If fully healthy, the Yankees bullpen could be a force of nature, a true ‘stable’ of high-velocity arms with wicked secondaries and different looks for opposing hitters. Injuries, however, are a factor, and right now, the Yanks are without Lou Trivino and Scott Effross and the season hasn’t even started due to Tommy John rehab and back troubles, respectively.

Speaking of injuries, they have crushed Jonathan Loáisiga in the last two years. After his breakout 2021 campaign in which he had a 2.17 ERA in 70.2 frames, he was limited to 48 innings in 2022 with inflammation on his right shoulder and 17.2 last year with bone spurs in his right elbow.

2023 Stats: 17 G, 17.2 IP, 3.06 ERA, 4.56 FIP, 5.05 xFIP, 0.85 WHIP, 3.06 K/9, 0.51 BB/9, 1.02 HR/9, 0.0 fWAR

2024 ZiPS Projections: 42 G, 51 IP, 3.68 ERA, 3.92 FIP, 1.15 WHIP, 8.07 K/9, 2.28 BB/9, 1.05 HR/9, 0.4 fWAR

Given his small build, a high-effort delivery and recent history, it’s hard to project a full season’s worth of innings for the talented right-hander. Still, when healthy, he is a dominant reliever with an incredibly high groundball rate.

The 2024 season will be pivotal for Loáisiga’s future: he will be a free agent at its conclusion and could put himself in a position to earn life-changing money in the open market with a solid performance.

His lingering elbow inflammation took him out of action on September 12th, ending his 2023 campaign earlier than expected. Still, Loáisiga has had a relatively uneventful offseason by all accounts and reported to spring training without any news about his elbow popping up.

To discuss Loáisiga’s 2024 prospects, one has to name Michael King. Yes, the Yankees flipped him to San Diego in the Juan Soto deal, but before taking over as a brilliant starter late last year, King was a multi-inning reliever.

According to what pitching coach Matt Blake said a few weeks ago, the organization is debating between two names for the old King role: Ian Hamilton and Loáisiga.

Loáisiga's name came up unprompted after I mentioned Ian Hamilton as a possibility for King's old role. Blake said that he's a potential fit, too. The coach has previously mentioned the #Yankees' depth starters as well. https://t.co/ZxIEH34sjb — Gary Phillips (@GaryHPhillips) January 31, 2024

A couple of years ago, Loáisiga had an impressive strikeout rate, whiffing about a hitter per inning from 2018 to 2021. In 2022, however, he started to use his turbo sinker more and more, to the point in which he goes to it about 70 percent of the time:

It’s possible that the right-hander identified that his secondary pitches put more stress on his arm, thus making him more prone to injuries and increased pitch counts.

The Loáisiga of 2022 and 2023 is more economical with his at-bats, and while his strikeout rate has plummeted (it went from 24.4 percent in 2021 to 18.2 percent in 2022 to 8.7 percent last season), his control has also improved to the point he walked just 1.4 percent of the hitters he faced last year, small sample size notwithstanding.

Still, no one can succeed with such a low strikeout rate, and even though chances are Loáisiga’s 2023 mark would have enjoyed some positive regression with a larger sample, it’s definitely a mild concern. However, he knows his sinker is great at inducing weak contact (.254 xwOBA in 2023) and that it will help him get easy, quick outs. This could help him in a potential multi-inning role.

With this recipe, he posted a rather mediocre 4.13 ERA in 2022, but a much better 3.06 mark last year (in 17.2 frames). Whether he will try to be closer to his 2021 version of nearly a strikeout per inning, or an ultra-efficient guy like in the last couple of seasons in a contract year remains to be seen.

What we know is that the Yankees, more than ever, need “Lo” to be healthy. Of course, that is out of everybody’s control, but they are already down two pitchers in the relief corps and could use a full season out of the sinkerballer.

Together with Clay Holmes, Ian Hamilton, and Tommy Kahnle, Loáisiga is part of the group that will handle the last few innings of close games. If any of them were to miss significant time, the unit would suffer considerably.