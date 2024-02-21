Around the Empire: Yankees news - 2/21/24

ESPN: Aaron Judge is a responsible athlete. After spraining anything, you are more prone to doing it again. Going forward, Judge will have to maintain his toe’s strength to make sure it does not become a liability or issue. This isn’t a bad thing. Players move through their career needing to make sure things are in check physically. This is just one of those things.

The Athletic ($) | Chris Kirschner: When you grow up playing baseball, you learn that the best hitter on the team is typically the guy hitting third. Yeah, in modern baseball that isn’t always the case, but that doesn’t matter to Judge. Hitting three obviously means something to him, but it’s also probably the best spot for him in this lineup. He’ll likely get his wish if all goes according to plan.

New York Daily News | Gary Phillips: Judge said it clearly: when you have a generational talent in your clubhouse, you have to open your brain and mouth to ask questions and learn. Juan Soto’s presence in the clubhouse will mean a lot to every guy who is willing to talk to him about his craft. To be honest, there is probably only a few hitters in the world right now who could give Judge pointers on hitting. Juan Soto is at the top of that list.

Yahoo Sports | Phillip Martinez: Anthony Rizzo looked fantastic at the plate before his concussion troubles in 2023. Heading into spring, he is feeling 100% and ready to get back to contributing. His rebound would be huge for a Yankee lineup that will likely rely on him to hit after Aaron Judge. Rizzo is entering the second year of two-year, $40 million contract. His performance this year will directly impact the Yankees’ decision to pick up his $17 million club option.