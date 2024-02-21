It’s time for the 2024 spring training fit check

On the first day of school, what did you choose to wear? Did you have a fresh cut? Were your kicks crispy? These are all pressing questions for each player coming to the first day of spring training. To be clear, I’m not judging any player who doesn’t dress to the nines, but I’d hope each and every one at least attempts to be presentable. This is the Yankees we’re talking about!

Last year, the Yankee clothing choices foreshadowed of future mid-performance. There were a small handful of players who really had intention. This year, it’s a different story. As always, the criteria for the following analysis is entirely subjective. What I said last year holds true this time around – do I, Esteban Rivera, like your fit? You’ll just have to trust that I actually know how to dress myself. But without further ado, it’s time for the Yankees 2024 fit check. Let’s start with the player folks were most excited to see, Juan Soto:

Good morning ✌️☀️ pic.twitter.com/0DmOWBQOzV — New York Yankees (@Yankees) February 19, 2024

Intention! That’s what I’m talking about. If you weren’t sure about what is important to Soto, his hoodie choice says it all. Stylistically, this is the main piece of the fit. The cargo joggers and black sneakers make it clear there is one thing to pay attention to. Respect. And to top it off, his press conference shirt was hilariously confident. Great start for the star Yankees outfielder. Okay, now onto the middle infield duo.

Our crew comin’ through pic.twitter.com/IvMRiTQgQu — New York Yankees (@Yankees) February 19, 2024

Please ignore Anthony Rizzo’s entirely expected middle-age suburban man and DJ LeMahieu’s AI-generated professional athlete looks. Instead, please bring your attention to my favorite piece of clothing from the day and most consistently well-dressed player of the last few seasons. As a big Star Wars fan, I know darn well that a lot of the branded clothing can be gimmicky, but I’m giving a big thumbs up to Volpe’s Stormtrooper-covered hoodie. It’s proof that you can be a nerd and still have drip. And with the water in hand, we know he’s hydrated. Priorities.

Gleyber Torres is on the short list of best-dressed Yankees. He has nothing to prove because he’s done it so well for years. The cut is fresh. The chain is subtle but shiny. The Fragment Design x Travis Scott Jordan 1 Lows are a good sneaker choice, per usual. All around well done. The middle infield took this seriously. You love to see it. Now, let’s take a look at the reigning Cy Young.

We are so back.



Gerrit Cole is in the building. pic.twitter.com/SxJRe0THjk — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) February 14, 2024

Never change, Gerrit. A little hardware can really make some players go flashy, but Cole is not that guy. Friendly, cheery, comfortable. The backpack really does give first day of school vibes. I’m assuming he has his glove in there. Many players will choose to have that in hand, but he has a clipboard and coffee instead. This man is all business, and we will respect that. I was hoping the backpack was Jansport, but it’s probably whoever sponsors him (I have no clue who does). Before getting onto who I think was the best dressed, let’s give some honorable mentions:

Our Captain pic.twitter.com/r5iDADDiYN — New York Yankees (@Yankees) February 19, 2024

If you sign a $360 million contract, my expectations immediately go up. Thankfully, Judge has consistently dressed to impress. He is a company man. I’m not sure I’ve seen him wearing anything that wasn’t Jordan-branded since last spring. Good stuff. But I also have to show some appreciation to Holmes. This fit feels on brand. If you were walking on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, Holmes would blend in well. Stick to your identity. I like it. Now for the player who ran away with the best-dressed crown:

Head to toe. Marcus Stroman knows what he’s doing. When you’re asked what topic you know a ton about other than baseball and you’re dressed like this, I’m completely supportive of your answer being clothes and fashion. Yes, the clothing itself is clearly drippy, but the accessories are what bring the aura over the top. The chain is the perfect length to complement the shirt. The lid is top-tier pandering, but still fly. Then the totes are unique for a baller and actually makes me question why more players don’t opt for this over the backpack or carrying everything in hand. An A+ head to toe fit with a great follow-up on the next day. Clarke is taking notes.

Last year, I also threw some love to players around baseball that caught my eye, so it feels right to do that again. There were a bunch of solid performances across the league, but I have to show some love to Michael “Money Mike” Harris III.

Harris is known for his style, but the transportation on top of the outfit is a patented touch. Although, he wasn’t the only player to get on some small wheels. Thing is, Money Mike looks way better doing it than Joc.

Adolis' aura is off the charts. pic.twitter.com/j8V00NBJ46 — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) February 19, 2024

Showing up to spring training afterwinning the ring is probably a great feeling, so you might as well look great doing it. Similar to Stroman, Adolis paid attention to the accessories. Great execution.

That’s a wrap on this year’s fit check. My takeaways are that we should expect to see more of Jordan lifestyle clothes from Judge throughout spring and all of 2024, and that Marcus Stroman might be the best-dressed player in the entire sport. In New York, we’ll be paying attention. Overall, this was a drastic improvement from 2023. Let’s hope the record does the same!