Why will the Yankees exceed expectations?

There are no atheists in foxholes, and there shouldn’t be any pessimists in spring training. Carlos Rodón is chucking, Giancarlo Stanton looks like a whole new athlete, and Juan Soto is in Yankee navy. Hope truly does spring eternal, and it’s not just because of social media hype — the 2024 Yankees should be a good baseball team!

FanGraphs pegs the Yankees as the second-best team in the AL with 89 wins while PECOTA actually has them a little better, falling in between 93 and 94 wins. Projections by nature try and remove as much “luck” as possible — they’re 50th percentile outcomes, there’s a significant amount of upside for teams that are built in the right way.

Tomorrow, we’re going to talk about the downside risk on this roster, but for now, what makes me think the Yankees are going to go over those projections?

The Floor

Baseball isn’t really a sport where the best player determines your fate; but it’s also not a sport where your worst player does. It really is a sport where you’re sixth or so best player reveals a lot of your true talent; pretty much everyone has one good hitter and one good pitcher, teams around the third Wild Card will probably have two of each, and the division leaders should have three or more.

Then you get into your depth, the guys that hit seventh in your lineup but can manage a 110 wRC+, or the swingman who can strike out 30 percent of batters even if you can’t get him in the rotation full time. The Yankees boast incredible top-end talent, but one of the things that cut the legs out from them last year was just how terrible the guys who weren’t batting in the top third of the order were.

Your catcher is almost never going to be the best hitter on the team, but the Yankees got just a 69 wRC+ from the guys behind the dish in 2023, tied with Colorado for the fourth worst in baseball. Austin Wells, projected to catch half the games in 2024, is pegged by FanGraphs for a 96 wRC+. Alex Verdugo is the third-best outfielder on the team, by a long way, but he’s tagged for a 106 wRC+, better than ten of the replacement-level-or-below OF depth pieces the Yankees ran out in 2023.

You get more out of not being stupid than you get by being smart. All you need from Wells and Verdugo is to hit those projections, and the bottom half of your lineup becomes something that opposing pitchers actually have to work through.

Plausible Bouncebacks

We’ve raised the floor of the team, but after that what really gets teams over the hump is the players that, whether new or old, you really hit on their 80th percentile outcomes. The Yankees didn’t expect to get more than eight wins out of Aaron Judge in 2017, in fact his 90th percentile outcome by PECOTA was four and a half wins. That season was among the greatest roulette bets in baseball history, the kind of thing that would be mirrored by Anthony Volpe having a six- or seven win campaign this year.

The Yankees don’t need quite that kind of year from their bounceback candidates — although if Volpe felt like a six-win season, we’d all take it. What they need, and frankly what I think they can get, is what Anthony Rizzo was before his concussion. In the 900-odd plate appearances between the start of 2022 and his collision, Rizzo posted an .836 OPS. Yes he’s a year older, but PECOTA’s 80th percentile projection for him is 60 points lower than that. Even if we discount some of the pre-concussion production, there’s a lot of space between what we all saw Rizzo do and what Baseball Prospectus thinks he’ll do. I’m gonna take the over on that projected OPS, and we start to put together a lineup with a higher floor, all-world talent at the top, and those reliable bats in between.

They Know How to Relieve

The biggest concern I have with this team is the starting rotation, and we’ll deal with that tomorrow. One of the ways to hedge against downside risk in the rotation is with a sterling bullpen, and the Yankees certainly know how to produce that.

The club’s boasted a top-three relief ERA in the game in each of the last three seasons, and turned people that were unknowns like Clay Holmes and Wandy Peralta into reliable, late-inning arms. Whatever you think about Brian Cashman’s administration of the team, he’s earned the benefit of the doubt when it comes to acquiring relief pitching, and it’s why I’m optimistic the group of guys that were waiver claims and the top prospects like Will Warren or Clayton Beeter will be part of another quality bullpen unit.

There will be plenty of time to be pessimistic about the 2024 Yankees, and indeed we’ll spend time tomorrow doing just that. For today though, if we split the difference between FanGraphs and PECOTA we’re looking at a club that should manage at least 92 wins, with upside to add three or four. Those are the marginal wins you pick up through depth, bouncebacks, and solid relief pitching, and they’re the marginal wins that pull you from 92-96, where the division winners live.