Today on Pinstripe Alley - 2/21/24

Three days until baseball! Things are starting to feel pretty real, as we’re not just getting clips of players walking into camp in street clothes, or stretching in the outfield grass, but video of actual athletes doing actual baseball stuff. Like Giancarlo Stanton flashing the power:

Or Nestor Cortes fanning Juan Soto (three times!):

A side view as Juan Soto faces Nestor Cortes a third time. Nestor with another K of Soto. pic.twitter.com/LAnuXqsgfZ — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) February 20, 2024

It’s not much, but it’s something, and it’s delightful to see after nearly five months without Yankees baseball.

This morning, Esteban brings us one of our most important annual articles: the spring training fit check. Also, Josh thinks on what it would take for these Yankees to exceed expectations, while Andrés continues our player preview series by taking a look at Jonathan Loáisiga, who profiles as a vital member of the Yankee bullpen heading into 2024.

Questions/Prompts:

1. Which Yankee that will be a free agent after 2024 (think Juan Soto, Anthony Rizzo, Gleyber Torres, etc.) is most likely to be with the Yankees a year from now?

2. Have you ever attended a spring training game?