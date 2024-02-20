Today on Pinstripe Alley - 2/20/24

Juan Soto is a Yankee, and he had his first in-person media scrum as he held a small press conference on the first day for position players reporting to camp. He fielded plenty of questions about his future with the team after being traded over with one year left on his deal but deftly deflected them, focusing instead on the road ahead for a title run with the Yanks. There’ll be plenty of time for that offseason song and dance, but it’ll sure be a lot easier to work through if the team goes all the way this year.

We’ve got a couple things ready for today, as well as one personal piece. Peter has the afternoon booked for a look at the likeliest candidates from the NRI reliever roster to break out and earn a spot on the team, but the morning belongs to Noah. He’s got the season preview on DJ LeMahieu to start, and then follows with a farewell to PSA as he shifts his career in a new direction. We’ll certainly miss Noah, and wish him the best of luck in his next step and beyond!

Questions/Prompts:

1. What grade would you give the Yankees’ offseason? Would adding Snell or any of the remaining top free agents make it an A (if it already isn’t)?

2. What do you think Juan Soto’s first at-bat as a Yankee will result in?