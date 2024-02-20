Peace out, PSA

As the Yankees start spring training, it’s time to ramp up for a new, and hopefully better, season. It also happens to be a season of change in my life, and it’s about time for me to make like a tumbleweed and roll on outta here. It’s been an absolute pleasure, PSA readers.

Writing about the Yankees was truly a lifelong dream of mine. Ten years ago, I discovered PSA in my early teenage years and was hooked. Honestly, I probably read every single article on this website for years. After my undergrad when I finally worked up the courage to apply, this opportunity felt like a dream. I had a blast in my year of covering our team, and I’ve only grown to love them more. From the painful to the ecstatic, we’ve been through it all. Yankees fans care. It’s in our blood and it’s hardwired into the city — that’s a beautiful and completely unique phenomenon.

If you read even a single article of mine over the past year, I sincerely thank you. I can’t express how much it means to me when anyone takes time out of their day to read what I wrote. It is the ultimate compliment and it gives me a sense of purpose like nothing else. So again, thank you. If I had to pick a favorite though, it’s this one.

Literature and baseball are my two favorite things in this life; I am an absolute nerd for both. My left arm turned out lucky enough to play college ball and it taught me so much about my identity as a human being. Likewise, books taught me what it means to feel significant and to experience our world in an authentic way. To identify with a character is to better understand others as a whole — like Shakespeare said, all the world’s a stage. My undergrad and master’s degrees are in literature, and I’ll now be shifting my career focus to dive into the world of publishing, editing and writing fiction specifically.

Here’s to the most successful organization in the history of professional sports. Here’s to chasing that 28th ring. Rest assured, on March 28th, and every day after that, I’ll be tuning in to watch the boys ball out. A tip of the hat to all of you. Peace!

Editor’s note: Best of luck to Noah! We can’t wat to see where his literary journey takes him, and we’re grateful for his contributions over the past year.