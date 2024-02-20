Which non-roster invitee will be this spring’s breakout reliever?

Every exhibition season, scores of non-roster invitees (NRIs) look to turn heads in major league camp, hoping to earn a big league contract and roster spot for the impending season. Teams can find meaningful contributors among those ranks of players whose invitations were otherwise footnotes to the flashier transactions that punctuate each offseason.

Over the last few years, spring has provided the Yankees with a pair of unexpected gifts. Lucas Luetge earned his first big league job in seven years when he broke camp with the Yankees in 2021. Then last spring, Ian Hamilton wowed his way to being one of the team’s most valuable relievers.

Both Luetge and Hamilton rode outlier characteristics to a major league roster spot and ensuing success. Luetge ran top-of-the-line spin rates on three of his pitches, giving them late break which made up for the lack of velocity. Hamilton threw a unicorn pitch, the slambio, which induced an absurd 42.5 percent whiff rate. With these two in mind, let’s take a look at some of the NRI relievers in Yankee camp for whom Statcast data is available to see if we can spot this year’s breakout candidate.

Duane Underwood Jr.

Duane Underwood Jr. has made 144 career appearances, only two as a starter. His best season came in 2022, when his 2.92 FIP across 57.1 innings placed in the top-third of qualified relievers. However, there is reason to believe his results in that season were a fluke. He held batters to an unsustainably-low 2.1 percent home run per fly ball rate, reflected in an expected FIP a full run higher than his FIP. This notion that he was lucky is also supported by an expected wOBA on contact almost 50 points lower than his career average. Indeed, his results regressed to their expecteds in 2023 and he was worse than replacement level.

In 2022, his fastball averaged almost 96 mph. This allowed the other admittedly subpar offerings in his arsenal to play up. His changeup whiffed batters over 44 percent of the time while hitters worked under his cutter, allowing him to stay off the barrel better than 97 percent of other pitchers. However, once he lost two mph off the heater in 2023, the changeup’s whiff rate was slashed almost in half while batters barreled balls at over twice the previous year’s rate. With no standout weapons, it’s unlikely Underwood is our breakout candidate.

Dennis Santana

In many ways, Dennis Santana’s is a similar story to Underwood. His best year was likewise 2022, also propped up by an unsustainable HR/FB rate that normalized to the mean in 2023 when his fastball loss two ticks and brought his value into sub-replacement level territory. Unlike Underwood, Santana still possesses pitches with standout characteristics that merit examination.

Santana reminds me of erstwhile Yankee reliever Miguel Castro. Both sling elite raw stuff from a low three-quarters delivery, with fastball and changeup exhibiting well above average horizontal movement. However, both have struggled to rein in and polish that raw stuff, leading to persistent struggles with command.

One pitch that distinguishes Santana from Castro is the slider, which is much closer to the gyro slider that Gerrit Cole throws. It exhibited four more inches of vertical drop than sliders thrown at a similar velocity in 2022 and with a negligible horizontal component — this would offer a different look off the relievers in the Yankees’ bullpen who have taken up the sweeper. The Yankees’ approach to relievers with elite stuff but raw command has been to instruct them to throw the ball central and let the movement take over (see: Clay Holmes). This hasn’t worked for all of their projects, Castro included, so it’s not a given they can unlock Santana.

Nick Burdi

Instead, the pitcher I have my eye on this spring is Nick Burdi. He’s already the talk of camp, opening eyes with his electric stuff. He’s got two elite pitches — four-seamer and slider — with outlier characteristics that could put him in the pole position to be this spring’s Ian Hamilton.

We’ll start with the heater. Among 1,070 relievers to throw at least 50 four-seamers since the start of 2020, Nick Burdi places 28th with a 98.1 mph average velocity. It displayed an inch more rise than average four-seamers thrown at a similar velocity, leading to a 41.7 percent whiff rate in 2023.

However, that might not be his best pitch. Burdi’s slider is a unicorn because he throws it so hard (over 87 mph) yet gets sweeper-like horizontal movement generally unseen from a traditional slider. With over nine inches of horizontal sweep, Burdi’s slider exhibited 117 percent more lateral movement than you’d expect from a slider thrown at that velocity. In this manner, a hitter might identify slider out of the hand yet fail to come close as the ball sweeps away from his bat.

Pitching coach Matt Blake is certainly a fan through the early going:

“Really impressive. We know he’s had tantalizing stuff... Last year he dropped his slot a little bit and says it helps in recovery. He doesn’t feel the same level of stress. He’s still throwing in the mid-to-upper ‘90s. And now he’s got a stupid slider... It feels like we can unlock something there with some of our help and keeping him on the field. That’s as good an arm as there is out there.”

From a non-baseball standpoint, Burdi is an easy story to root for. His baseball career has been derailed by injury, undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2017, thoracic outlet surgery and a separate forearm surgery in 2019, and his second Tommy John surgery as well as ulnar nerve transposition surgery in 2022. That he altered his mechanics speaks to his commitment to continue his baseball career. Perhaps he can follow in the footsteps of Luetge and his minor league odyssey or Hamilton — who underwent multiple facial surgeries after being struck in the face by a line drive — as an NRI to use Yankees spring camp as a springboard to make a career comeback. New York has bolstered their bullpen by harnessing the unicorn characteristics of previous invitees and Burdi is my pick as this year’s candidate.