Around the Empire: Yankees news - 2/20/24

MLB Trade Rumors | Darragh McDonald: There’s still a couple of high profile free agents left out on the market this year, with reigning NL Cy Young Blake Snell probably the most prominent among them. While the Yankees have had reported interest in him, that cooled a bit with their earlier signing of Marcus Stroman. However with Snell still out there, Monday brought word that the team has an offer out there on the table. By accounts, there’s nothing particularly close to a deal, but it appears the Yankees aren’t totally closing the door on big moves yet.

New York Post | Greg Joyce: With position players joining the fold and reporting to Yankees camp, there’s been plenty of focus on Juan Soto, the subject of the high-profile trade the Yankees made this winter. Considering that he is only under contract for just this year, there’s been a lot of focus on his early days in camp on his potential future in the Bronx. Soto himself remained mum on any contract talks, though he did give a slight hint at some clues that could keep him a Yankee for the long term.

ESPN | David Schoenfield: There’s no real way to sugarcoat Giancarlo Stanton’s 2023. It was bad, the worst of his career to this point. He’s well aware of that and is looking to change the narrative on him going into this year. He reported to camp lighter than he has in past years and is looking to remain healthy enough to stay on the field after all the injuries he’s dealt with over the years.

FanGraphs | Eric Longenhagen and Tess Taruskin: Over the past couple weeks, we’ve had several outlets release their top 100 prospect list, which have included Yankees like Jasson Domínguez and others. FanGraphs here has added another layer to that by taking a look at some prospects that they think could have a good enough 2024 to get onto next year’s Top 100 lists. Among the players listed is Yankees’ 2023 first round draft pick George Lombard Jr. and others.