Yankees 2024 Season Preview: DJ LeMahieu

When DJ LeMahieu hit free agency after 2020, retaining him seemed like a no-brainer. His transcendent 2019 and clutch moments in the playoffs cemented him as a Yankee stalwart. After an even better abbreviated walk year in which he posted a 177 wRC+, he commanded a strong market. It turned out well for both sides in negotiations, and he inked a reasonable six-year, $90 million dollar deal to stick around.

There were initial concerns that the deal stretches through his age-37 season, but the fact that he produced well into his early thirties negated some of that. He doesn’t chase outside the strike zone. That contact-based approach is one that tends to age well, though he had an outlier year in 2023, striking out 22.2 percent of the time. He’s skilled at controlling the game within his at-bats and that doesn’t change with age.

2023 statistics: 136 games, 562 plate appearances, .243/.327/.390, 15 HR, 44 RBI, 101 wRC+, 10.7 BB%, 22.2 K%, 5 Defensive Runs Saved, 0 Outs Above Average, 1.1 fWAR

2024 ZiPS projections: 110 games, 476 plate appearances, .248/.326/.349, 8 HR, 51 RBI, 91 wRC+, 9.9 BB%, 19.1 K%, 1.8 fWAR

LeMahieu is now halfway through that deal going into his age-35 season, a perfect time to evaluate the contract so far and look forward to what he could contribute next season. A mostly healthy 2021 didn’t match expectations, and 2.1 fWAR just wasn’t good enough by many estimations. 2022 went well until a foot injury nagged him in August and knocked him out in September.

Last year was a little more ambiguous. April, May, and June were rough at times. He was getting beat routinely on velocity inside rather than his trademark lash to the opposite field. In the first half, 305 plate appearances produced a 77 wRC+, and by the All-Star break, there were quantifiable concerns about his decline. LeMahieu struggled to square up breaking stuff all season, especially sweeper-type shapes, so that could be an area of concern going forward.

Fortunately, in the second half, LeMahieu hit his stride, posting a .272 batting average and 128 wRC+. The late summer looked like 2019 again, and it all balanced out to a cumulatively average offensive season, but the eventual opposite-field pop and rejuvenated late-season bat were encouraging.

Now that we’re up to speed, let’s consider expectations for LeMahieu in 2024. As always, he fits in wherever the Yankees need him in the lineup and in the infield. This year’s initial lineup configurations could mostly feature him in the leadoff spot and playing third base. That spot especially is of paramount importance in front of Juan Soto and Aaron Judge. If LeMahieu can put up his 2022 walk rate of 12.4 percent and be his usual contact-oriented self, the top third of the order has a shot to be the best in baseball. Then again, more strikes to hit could boost LeMahieu’s power numbers too. It begs the slight question of whether you want a guy who ranks in the seventh percentile in base running value batting first, but the impact is minor. If Judge, Soto, and Giancarlo Stanton do their thing, he won’t have to worry about risking taking the extra base.

As we’ve seen, he’ll inevitably get the call to play on the right side of the diamond too, and Aaron Boone trusts him implicitly at all of those three positions. DRS has always liked him, and he passes the eye test with flying colors, always seeming to be sprawled out stealing a hit.

His ZiPS projections are pretty conservative, anticipating a 91 wRC+ with 1.8 fWAR. Most other projections have him above-average offensively, without even mentioning his capable-to-great ability in the field. Availability and rest days will be a concern, as they are with all aging position players, so the 136 games he played in 2023 could be his benchmark maximum going forward.

An optimistic take, and one that I agree with, is that LeMahieu is poised for a surge. He’s arguably never had lineup protection like this, and pitchers will have a tough time handling him right out of the gate. He’s never been dependent on power numbers, but I see him hitting strikes gap-to-gap for 30 doubles and around a 115 wRC+. With a strong walk rate and defense consistent with his track record, that version of DJ could approach 3.5 fWAR and help the Yankees get over the ALCS hump.