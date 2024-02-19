The Yankees’ All-Presidents Team

Today in the United State is Presidents’ Day, which you may know if you by chance were lucky enough to get the day off. Every year on the third Monday of February, the day is commemorated, as it is right around the birthdays of George Washington and Abraham Lincoln, two of the country’s most famous leaders.

In the past, we here at Pinstripe Alley have found some Yankee equivalents for the various presidents from throughout history, but now it’s time for something a little different. To pass the time on this holiday, let’s make an All-Presidents, All-Time Yankees team. There are plenty of players throughout franchise history that share a name with a former U.S. President, and in some cases, share an entire name. Let’s dig into the history books and pick some.

We’ll start out with a bang and a true Yankees legend. Edward Charles “Whitey” Ford not only shares a last name with Gerald Ford, but his nickname — The Chairman of the Board — sounds vaguely presidential. Ford is also the only person to be discussed today who played before his match served in the Oval Office. As a bonus, if you want to be pedantic about the President’s name since he was born Leslie Lynch King, then the recently-departed Michael King can be your comp.

Briefly a Yankee in 1934, Taylor is the first of two players on our list to somewhat share an entire name with a president, in this case, the somewhat-forgotten 12th U.S. President, Zachary Taylor. I say “somewhat” because the baseball player’s name was actually James Wren Taylor. The catcher did get his nickname because of the former President, though.

This is the only name on our list that relies on a player’s first name rather than a last name, but I had to find somewhere to include a Tyler so I could talk about one of my favorite fun facts. The 10th U.S. President — John Tyler — still has a living grandson, despite having died in 1862. (He had a son at a fairly old age, who then went on to have children at an old age themselves, if you’re wondering how that’s possible.) Also, Austin Tyler sound like a not-impossible name for one of the grandchildren of said grandchild, and further, is there ever a bad time to remember the way Austin and Aaron Judge introduced themselves in 2016?

A journeyman utility infielder, Kennedy had a brief stop with the Yankees in 1967, the same decade as a certain famous presidency. While his middle initial is “E,” unlike John F. Kennedy, the baseball player fittingly did spend the most time with the Red Sox in his big league career.

Most known for his ability to hit against Hall of Famer Pedro Martínez despite unimpressive batting numbers otherwise, Enrique shares a surname with early-20th century president Woodrow Wilson.

Sure, Charlie gets a spot thanks to Rutherford B. Hayes, but also so we can post this video:

We’ll group these two together as they share last names with George Washington and Thomas Jefferson, the Virginia natives who served as the nation’s first and third presidents. Although, there might’ve been a culture clash between the players and presidents for, uh, reasons.

In terms of best Yankees on this team, Jackson trails only Ford, but in terms of overall baseball career, he’s probably the best player on this list. The seventh U.S. president, Andrew Jackson, with whom he shares a last name has a bit more of a controversial legacy.

We’ll finish up by knocking one off for one of the more common last names in presidential history: Johnson. Thus, Lyndon Johnson would work here, but instead, we’ll lean instead toward Andrew Johnson, who is most remembered for taking over as President following the sudden assassination of Abraham Lincoln in 1865. It was an ugly tenure for Johnson, just like Kelly isn’t the most fondly remembered Yankee. The baseball player’s tenure was just a tad bit less disastrous, though.

Honorable Mentions

P Grant Jackson — So close for the first name/last name combo, but we couldn’t ignore the Chairman of the Board.

P Ian Kennedy — Happy recent retirement to IPK.

P McKinley Moore — A Triple-A arm just acquired a few days ago, so who knows if he’ll actually pitch for the Yankees, but man, his name is McKinley.

1B Ike Davis — “Ike” was only Dwight Eisenhower’s nickname, so this is a near-miss.

And more!

P Chance Adams

P Joe Bush

P Dave Madison

P Ed Monroe

P Zach Monroe

P Wade Taylor

1B Chris Carter

IF David Adams

IF Spencer Adams

IF Homer Bush

CF Harrison Bader

CF Otis Nixon

OF Lou Clinton

[any of the many, many Johnsons and Wilsons in Yankees history]