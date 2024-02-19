Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

Camp is underway, position players have officially joined their pitching brethren down in Tampa, and the mood is bright as we await exhibition games kicking off to see the Bombers in action. Juan Soto is in the building for his first Yankees spring training, and it hopefully won’t be his last, but all signs point to that being an issue to bring up later in the year. Instead, we can focus on his introductory press conference and any info dropped there to see how he’s fitting into the clubhouse in the early going.

We haven’t seen any pitches thrown or bats swung just yet, so it’s hard to differentiate the offseason questions from the preseason. The biggest question on many people’s minds is what’s going to happen to the major Boras clients still on the market — we’ve already discussed it in the last few mailbags, but they’re getting ever closer to resorting to short-term deals just to play this season. There’s more at play getting held up by their stalled out free agency, however: is there still a trade market left to work if they sign in relatively short order? Do the Yankees have the prospect pool to negotiate anything without giving up their absolute best prospects? If you’ve got questions like these, or anything else on your mind, send ‘em in for a chance to be featured in our Yankees mailbag.

