How a late Blake Snell signing would channel turn-of-the-century Steinbrenner

As has become the norm over the last decade or so, the number of high-profile free agents who remain unsigned has cast a shadow over the early days of spring training. This year, the market of still-available top talent is dominated by Scott Boras clients, with outfielder Cody Bellinger, third baseman Matt Chapman, and southpaw pitchers Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery representing the top of the market still available.

Yesterday, Bob Nightengale reported that the Yankees may be looking to take advantage of the situation. Despite signing Marcus Stroman after Snell turned down their five-year, $150 million offer, the team has continued to monitor Snell’s market and “still have serious interest” in adding the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner to a rotation that already includes the defending AL Cy. This could come to pass if Snell’s asking price dips on a long-term deal or if he’s willing to try a short-term deal with a high annual value (perhaps similar to what the Dodgers gave Trevor Bauer three years ago, or the Twins’ initial Carlos Correa contract in March 2022).

Does this report pass the smell test? Truthfully, I’m not sure. Yes, Brian Cashman did say he’s not “pencils down” earlier this week, noting that the team is “always” on the look out for more pitching. But actions speak louder than words, and Cashman has not made major spring training splashes for the last decade or so. Typically, at this point in the winter, he targets relief pitchers (à la Justin Wilson in 2021), stopgaps so that the team doesn’t have to rush a rookie (think Neil Walker in 2018), or injury replacements (such as Vernon Wells and Brennan Boesch in 2013, and Jose Trevino in 2022); in that time, he has avoided engaging in major free agents like Manny Machado and Bryce Harper.

Making such a bold statement as signing a reigning Cy Young pitcher after spring training has started would thus be the kind of major splash the Yankees have seemed to deliberately avoid in recent years. But you know what it would represent? Hal Steinbrenner channeling his father, whose Yankees loved to make a major move right at the beginning of spring training.

Let’s roll the clock back to February 1999. Coming off the record-breaking 1998 season, the Yankees were already the overwhelming favorites to repeat as World Series champions. When Roger Clemens, who at the time was a surefire Hall of Famer and coming off consecutive Cy-winning campaigns in Toronto, expressed a desire to be traded, George Steinbrenner decided that the best pitcher in the game must be on the best team in the league. The Blue Jays had haggled with various teams all offseason before finally deciding to come to terms with their division rivals. The news was revealed on the very same day that pitchers and catchers reported.

While the deal was a bit controversial both within the locker room (Clemens had sparked a brawl with the Yanks as recently as the previous season) and among the fan base (David Wells, who went the other way, was and still is very popular in New York), the acquisition sent a message: just because the Yankees had won two of the previous three World Series titles didn’t mean they were resting on their laurels. The deal proved to be a coup, as despite a shaky beginning, the Rocket turned out to be a major contributor to the 1999 and 2000 World Series champions, as well as the 2001 and 2003 AL pennant winners.

Five years later, the Yankees made another massive February deal. It had been a strange offseason within the AL East, as the Red Sox had nearly acquired a superstar from Texas before the trade was squashed by the MLBPA. Meanwhile, the Yankees were suddenly in the market for a third baseman after playoff hero Aaron Boone tore up his knee in a late-January pickup basketball game. Then, 20 years ago this past Friday, the Bombers came together on a blockbuster that brought that same superstar who nearly went to Boston — AL MVP Alex Rodriguez — to the Bronx in exchange for a package surrounding Alfonso Soriano.

Joining a lineup that already included Derek Jeter, Jason Giambi, Bernie Williams, Hideki Matsui, and free agent right fielder Gary Sheffield, A-Rod gave the Yankees one of the deepest lineups in baseball. Although the shortstop-turned-third baseman remains a polarizing figure today, back in 2004, the Yankee fanbase was absolutely ecstatic at the deal, a testament to Steinbrenner’s philosophy that, when building a roster, there’s no such thing as overdoing it.

It is absolutely fair to point out that signing Blake Snell would not be an acquisition quite on the same level of Clemens or Rodriguez. Despite having two Cy Youngs to his name, Snell remains unsigned due to his walks and inconsistency on a year-to-year basis, and while well-known within the sport, he is not the same sports icon as the Rocket or A-Rod. Even so, bringing him on in even just a short-term deal would reinvigorate a fanbase that dreamed of a 2009-style winter after the Yankees traded for Juan Soto and set themselves as major players in the pursuit of Yoshinobu Yamamoto. As Sam discussed on PSA back in November, Snell’s ceiling is awfully enticing, and the former Rays ace is no stranger to the AL East.

Heading on over to the Yankees Depth Chart on FanGraphs and seeing a rotation that has two reigning Cy Young winners at the top and either Marcus Stroman or Carlos Rodón — two pitchers who have proven themselves capable of being a No. 1 or 2 starter over the course of their careers — slotting in fourth would signal to the fans that the front office was absolutely determined to do everything possible to prevent a repeat of the 82-win 2023 campaign.

Of course, history says such a move is unlikely. A shame, because it would sure be fun.