Yankees 2024 Season Preview: Tommy Kahnle

Headed in to the second year of his second MLB stint with the Yankees, Tommy Kahnle is looking to build on what’s been a nice decade of work out of the bullpen. The right-hander will be in his age-34 season, and with a couple of lost seasons now fully behind him, he’ll hope to maintain the success he regained in 2023, back in the Bronx.

2023 Stats: 42 G, 40.2 IP, 2.66 ERA, 3.97 FIP, 3.79 xFIP, 1.11 WHIP, 10.62 K/9, 4.20 BB/9, 1.11 HR/9, 0.3 fWAR

2024 ZiPS Projections: 63 G, 63.0 IP, 4.16 ERA, 4.34 FIP, 1.22 WHIP, 10.81 K/9, 3.74 BB/9, 1.45 HR/9, 0.2 fWAR

A single inning in 2020 turned out to be the not-so-grand finale of the initial Tommy Kahnle Yankees Experience. He had been traded from Chicago to New York in July 2017, rejoining the organization that originally drafted him back in 2010 out of Lynn University before losing him to Colorado in the Rule 5 Draft. Now a fully-fledged major leaguer, Kahnle alternated productive years, ending in that lone frame during the COVID-shortened campaign.

It was a good inning, in which Kahnle struck out the side, but his barking elbow needed Tommy John surgery. As a result, he missed all of 2021, and managed just 12.2 innings of work in 2022, then with the Dodgers. All told, he threw 13.2 innings pitched over three seasons; not ideal.

But now headed into the second half of a two-year deal back with the Yankees, Kahnle is coming off of a really nice rebound in 2023. He managed to work 40.2 innings, his highest in four seasons, to the tune of a 2.66 ERA and 3.97 FIP. His strikeout rate was still solid, up near 30 percent, and at 33 years old was still pumping his fastball over 95 mph. It was a much-needed comeback after a few lost seasons for Kahnle, and he figures to be an important part of the Yankees bullpen, that has already taken some hits.

As previously alluded, Kahnle was excellent with the Yankees when they acquired him from the White Sox during the 2017 season, as part of the deal that also brought in Todd Frazier and reunited them with David Robertson. 2018 was miserable for him though, when his ERA ballooned over six-and-a-half, but he rebounded again in ‘19 with a 3.33 FIP in 61.1 innings. Then came the aforementioned stretch of injuries, followed by his nice year in 2023. It has been an up-and-down road for the hard-throwing righty, but for the most part, when he’s healthy and on the mound, he can be a standout reliever.

Kahnle will likely head into the 2024 campaign continuing an interesting trend in his career, following a larger one that has become more popular across the sport: throwing your best pitch more often.

Kahnle elected for his changeup, and hasn’t really looked back. He threw his change a whopping 75.8 percent of the time in 2023, a personal and even historic number that Ben Clemens took a deeper dive into at FanGraphs. But in essence, there is no one else in Kahnle’s class when it comes to changeups. He led the league by a mile in using the pitch (Devin Williams second with 57.9 percent), and it was the highest percentage ever in the pitch tracking era.

There is nothing magic about the pitch, but Kahnle throws it fairly hard relative to your average changeup (88.8 mph), and gets a fair amount of downward movement relative to a pitch of its velocity. It induces a lot of swing-and-miss, as well as a lot of grounders, two things every pitcher likes. This has been a trend Kahnle has built toward for a while, and seems to be working fairly well thus far.

Now more than a season removed from his serious arm troubles, Kahnle and his changeups head into camp likely penciled in as an important cog in the Yankees’ relief corps. With the departure of Michael King and the updated injury situation for Scott Effross and Lou Trivino, Kahnle will likely be thrust into an even higher leverage role to start the season if things go to plan. His career has been rocky at times, but if he can stay healthy, Kahnle is someone the Yanks can probably feel good about in that spot.