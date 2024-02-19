Today on Pinstripe Alley - 2/19/24

I fully acknowledge that spring training games are extremely goofy and almost entirely much ado about nothing. But the mere feeling that baseball is almost completely back is exciting! We’ll get actual Yankees taking actual swings against actual pitchers! The sheen wears off rather quickly in exhibition games, but Saturday and the first few games will be fun in any case.

Today on the site, Sam will look ahead at the potential 2024 season outcomes for veteran bullpen arm Tommy Kahnle, seeking another mostly healthy campaign after some injury-plagued years from 2020-22. Also, John will consider past Yankees parallels to a potential late-offseason Blake Snell pursuit and Madison will post the weekly mailbag prompt.

Questions/Prompts:

1. What’s the biggest contract you would offer for Blake Snell?*

*For the sake of the exercise, assume that you’re Brian Cashman and that Hal Steinbrenner is refusing to go to 2023 Steve Cohen levels.

2. Did you ever get a chance to see the Yankees at their old spring training complex in Ft. Lauderdale?