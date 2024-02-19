Around the Empire: Yankees news - 2/19/24

USA Today | Bob Nightengale: Before signing Marcus Stroman to a two-year deal, the Yankees reportedly made a $150-million offer to NL Cy Young award winner Blake Snell. That was well short of Snell’s asking price, but it did represent genuine interest from New York, and Bob Nightengale reports that New York still has “serious interest” in the left-hander. “They are waiting to see if his asking price drops on a long-term deal or if he agrees to take a short-term contract that could pay him in excess of $35 million a year,” Nightengale writes. Nothing appears imminent, but it does seem like Brian Cashman and Co. are waiting to see if they can strike on Snell.

New York Post | Greg Joyce: As camp has opened, some around the Yankees have noted that not everyone came into spring last year as healthy and strong as they wanted, with players like Nestor Cortes and Carlos Rodón playing catch-up from the get-go. Ron Marinaccio was another such player, as a shin injury late in 2022 hampered his 2023 preparations and likely helped lead to a sophomore slump after his impressive rookie season. But Marinaccio has come to camp feeling stronger after a healthy offseason, which has Matt Blake and Aaron Boone optimistic that the right-hander will be a major factor out of the bullpen this season. “He’s probably in as good a spot as he’s been in in a couple years,” Boone said.

FanGraphs | David Laurila: Laurila’s Sunday notes are always a pleasant read, and this week he had a brief discussion with unheralded Yankees prospect Benjamin Cowles. A 10th-round pick out of Maryland in the 2021 MLB Draft, the former Terps infielder ran a 109 wRC+ with 10 homers and 26 steals in High-A last season and impressed in the AFL as well. Cowles could feature as part of the Yankees’ upper-minors infield depth this year.

The Athletic | Brendan Kuty: ($) The Yankees have high expectations for Austin Wells after an uneven but promising September debut last season. Wells spent the offseason trying to make strides on both sides of the ball, attempting to strengthen the weaknesses he showed during his time in the majors. “We had a big focus on throwing and I feel like I’m in a great spot with my arm. It’s the best it’s felt and the strongest it’s been,” Wells said, commenting on what many viewed as his biggest defensive hole. On offense, the catcher indicated that he’d been focusing on pitch selection.

MLB Trade Rumors | Nick Deeds: Last week, the Yankees designated Matt Krook for assignment, and we got resolution on the matter yesterday, as Krook was traded to the Orioles for cash considerations. Incredibly, Baltimore designated Diego Castillo for assignment to make room for Krook, as the erstwhile Yankee farmhand continues his rollercoaster winter: