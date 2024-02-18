Around the Empire: Yankees news - 2/18/24

New York Post | Greg Joyce: Carlos Rodón returning to near-Cy-Young form is one of the things that can take the 2024 Yankees to the next level. Much has been said about his dreadful 2023, but in his first couple of days in spring training Carlos has looked noticeably thinner and is throwing harder. Perhaps most importantly, the left-hander spent the winter remodeling his mechanics to be more in line with his Giants days, after admitting he had fought an inconsistent delivery all of last year. Spring training is the ultimate time for optimism, and the Yankees’ 1A looks real good right now.

NJ.com | Randy Miller: Speaking of bouncebacks, Nestor Cortes. The Yankees’ other lefty battled both injury and ineffectiveness in 2023, and particularly struggled with going deep into games. In the first three innings of his starts, Nestor was as nasty as ever, with a 2.00 ERA and striking out a batter per inning. From the fourth inning on he was dreadful, to the tune of a 6.58 ERA. Turning that around, partially through better health and conditioning, is the key to Cortes being the pitcher we saw him be a couple of years ago.

MLB.com | Brian Hoch: Will Warren and Chase Hampton, the top pitching prospects in the Yankee system, have impressed in their first tastes of major league camp. Both expect to be part of the Spring Breakout team that takes on the best of the Blue Jays’ system on March 16th, and both could very well see time with the MLB team in the regular season.