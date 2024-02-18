Yankees Potential Free Agent Targets: Middle infielders

The Yankees have made the majority of their moves ahead of the 2024 season, fortifying their lineup and adding to their pitching depth. There remain plenty of serviceable free agents out there, and though the Yankees aren’t likely to sign any of them, they should still keep an eye on the market to see if there are any timely additions to be made.

Fellow PSA writer Sam Chapman wrote up some potential names to fill either a 1B-DH or corner OF role here. Now we’ll look at players that might come in as options in the middle of the diamond, covering short or second, and maybe even center field in a pinch (in the case of one of them).

Oswald Peraza and Oswaldo Cabrera both have options, and they could serve as flexible bench pieces right now. However, it might be best to keep at least one on regular playing time in the minors. The Yankees could ensure that by taking a look at these remaining free agents.

Kiké Hernández

Few players embody the role of a do-it-all complementary piece of a contender as well as Kiké Hernández. The former Dodger has been a part of many postseason runs, playing all over the diamond and providing solid at-bats, particularly against left-handed pitching.

Hernández played every position in the field but catcher and pitcher in 2023, filling six of them in at least nine different games (he only played right field four times). The bat has seen better days, but after a move to the Dodgers, he was solid in the final months, delivering a .737 OPS in 54 games with the NL West winners.

Flexible enough to cover every defensive spot, Hernández can be the top man off the bench regardless of who gets injured, and even though he’ll probably ask for some assurances of playing time, that flexibility should keep him plenty involved.

Donovan Solano

The AL Central-winning Twins had a wide variety of hitters getting significant playing time for them across the regular season. Overall, 14 different hitters had 319 or more plate appearances for the team, and in the middle of that was Donovan Solano.

A right-handed bat capable of playing first, second, and third base, Solano compiled nearly 2.0 bWAR with a 110 OPS+ in 450 plate appearances. Ever since receiving significant playing time as a rotational piece back in 2019, Solano has quietly established himself as a productive bat in the big leagues, running a rock-solid .296/.355/.413 slash line in over 1500 plate appearances.

Solano is also familiar with the Yankees organization, having played a couple of seasons with Scranton in 2016 and 2017 and appearing in a handful of games with the big-league club.

Jean Segura

The 2023 season went as poorly as possible for the veteran infielder. Segura had the worst campaign of his career, finishing with a negative bWAR, and was released in the first season of his two-year deal with the Marlins. For as bad as Segura might have been, the right-handed hitter has a long track record of solid production in the bigs, and will likely embrace any opportunity to prove himself.

Even with the most gracious of looks, it is rather difficult to find something to salvage from 2023 and the .556 OPS that Segura put up. It was such an outlier in his career that whoever brings him on will hope a reset will get him back to his old self.

With significant experience at second, third, and shortstop, Segura is basically a risk-free acquisition to pursue. Before his disastrous campaign with Miami, Segura was an extremely solid performer with the Phillies, averaging over 3 bWAR per 650 plate appearances with Philadelphia and posting a 105 OPS+ in his last season there in 2022. A return to that kind of performance would make a great bench addition for any team.