On appreciating the daily experience of being a fan

I have conflicting emotions at the beginning of spring training.

There is the natural excitement that comes with the beginning of a new season. Spring training is about new opportunities and a clean slate for your team. But there is also the realization of how long the journey takes for your team to get back in a spot to prove it in the postseason. It can be overwhelming to think how this team may ultimately be judged by a few games that will happen eight months from now. As the Yankees move further away from their last championship, the big picture has become the foremost thought for many fans (and rightfully so at times). But what about the day-to-day experience of being a fan?

The Yankees are in a title drought. Compared to other franchises, maybe that is not the case, but the organizational standard was set a long time ago by this franchise, and their messaging reflects that. What that means for fans is that the start of the new season brings the “goals” and “expectations” talk. Even on the first day back, we are hit with the reality of how long this season is, trying to conceptualize that the work put in today may not become fruitful until October. Every season is a grind, with a daunting amount of games ahead. I think the championship talk can put a fanbase on the defensive early, and this talk is not the fault of Aaron Boone or players for answering questions about season expectations. It’s just reflective of how difficult a full baseball season is, and how much harder it feels when it’s accompanied by championship expectations. I started to feel a bit anxious about the Yankees’ path ahead, but I soon snapped back to reality.

It’s February. I should be excited about seeing my favorite players on a baseball field again, the prospect of good weather on the horizon, and the return of the sport I love. These two contrasting emotions—the big picture vs. the day-to-day activities of your team—are natural when it comes to sports. I also think separating the two is important.

There is a difference between being a fan and being a fan solely of the championships. The fans who show up every day and enjoy the process when it is going well—and are still plugged in even when things aren’t—are the ones who will get the most out of a championship when it does happen again. The truth is that most seasons do not end in a championship, and if you can’t find something to latch onto from the daily existence of your team, then you will end up feeling miserable. I’ve been there, admittedly more than a few times in the past few seasons. With that thought though, I have to advocate for embracing the day-to-day experience of being a fan as we start a new season. Maybe it is just my fresh-start mindset that is overtaking me right now, and the roller coaster will soon take me back into championship mode once again. But for now, we should enjoy spring training, where everyone is in the best shape of their lives and has extra life on their fastballs.

I’ll admit that there is a pressure on this team that feels greater than in years’ past. You could sense in Boone’s first-day presser that there was an edge to his words. That does not mean that the fanbase has to be on its edge as we enter another season—there will be plenty of time for that as the season moves along.

The Yankees will prove themselves one way or another. Embrace the ride every day.