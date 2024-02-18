Today on Pinstripe Alley - 2/18/24

Camp is fully underway in Tampa, and we’re now just days away from actual, live baseball games. This weekend will mark the last one without some sort of Major League Baseball for over eight months, a welcome development after another long winter. Yankees-Tigers on February 24th is no Opening Day, but it sure will be a sight for sore eyes.

We’ve got plenty to wrap up your weekend with, as Matt starts us off with a look at a record that Aaron Boone is closing in on this season. Also, Casey ruminates on the day-to-day experience of Yankees fandom, Estevão looks at the last middle-infield free agents still sitting out there, and John closes out the day with a look at all the social media content that came out of pitchers and catchers reporting.

Questions/Prompts:

1. Who will start the most games for the Yankees in center field in 2024?

2. Which teams are most likely to make a big free agent move between now and the start of the season?