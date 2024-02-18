Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Tampa Time

The crack of the bat, the pop of the catcher’s mitt, the chorus of “Best Shape of His Life” — yep, that’s right, the Long Night of winter is over, and pitchers and catchers have reported! Although the New York City area did experience a bit of snow yesterday, the beginning of spring training is a major turning point in the winter, a reminder that the darkest days of the year are behind us.

What’s been going on in Tampa this week? Let’s use our weekly trip through the social media verse to find out!

Stro’ pumped for pinstripes

As Marcus Stroman arrived at George M. Steinbrenner Field this week, he could not contain his excitement. There are many things you can say about Stroman, but one thing you can’t deny is that the pitcher pines for the pinstripes.

More than just the players

Understandably, most of the attention this week is on the players and the coaches, the names who we are most excited to see when we turn the television to YES on a random Tuesday in July. But in order for those guys to get ready for the season, a long list of team officials — including doctors — also leave their families for the better part of two months and head south to Tampa.

Here, we’ve got Dr. Chris Ahmad — an important person in the functioning of the Yankees, but one whose name we never want to hear — reflecting on his trips to Tampa as a member of the Yankees’ medical staff.

Right now I'm on the flight to #Tampa for my 15th #SpringTraining as the Head Team Physician for the @Yankees @MLB ⚾️



As I sit here and reflect, I could not be more excited…



Spring training always brings an electric atmosphere and anticipation as we kick off the #season with… pic.twitter.com/eEO3wSG3u8 — Dr. Chris Ahmad (@drchrisahmad) February 14, 2024

Questions of the Day Return

The Yankees Twitter’s Questions of the Day have returned, starting with “What topic besides baseball do you know too much about?” These questions always give some fun insights into the players — for example, Tommy Kahnle’s answer of “video games” reminds us that he ran the “National Savages Madden League” back in 2020, Aaron Boone reveals that he’s not-so-secretly a Swiftie, Gerrit Cole tells us he cooks a mean dinner, Nick Ramirez admits he’s a big fan of Paw Patrol, and Austin Wells shows that he’s up to date on his memes by answering “The Roman Empire.”

As PSA’s resident Classicist, I knew I liked Wells.

Question of the Days are back, tell a friend pic.twitter.com/x5bXhrjvNe — New York Yankees (@Yankees) February 15, 2024

Topps Card Excitement

Topps revealed their first round of baseball cards for the 2024 season this week, and Jasson Domínguez is excited to finally have one depicting him in a Major League uniform.

The Other Holiday on Wednesday

Apparently, even non-baseball people considered last Wednesday a holiday. While we were celebrating pitchers and catchers reporting to camp, most of America was celebrating Valentine’s Day, that weird amalgamation of a Catholic saint with the Roman god of love. Not surprisingly, several Yankees took to Instagram to celebrate the ladies in their life.