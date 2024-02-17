Today on Pinstripe Alley - 2/17/24

Next weekend, exhibition games kick off, and then for the next eight months we will have baseball as our constant companions once more. The games won’t actually matter for a while, but filling that void is enough to get me excited, and I’m sure many of you feel the same way. A lot is on the line with this upcoming season, and so there’ll be plenty of eyeballs glued on the Yankees from day one and few will look away until they’re either out or the last ones standing.

It’s a quiet start to the weekend here for us, with just a pair of articles scheduled. Andrés starts us off by diving into the newest Yankee McKinley Moore’s history and what the Yankees could be looking to maximize from his profile, and then Estevão condenses the various prospect rankings we’ve seen come out to look over the major differences and similarities that various scouts have seen from the top ranks of the Yankees’ system.

Questions/Prompts:

1. What kind of progress do you expect from Spencer Jones this season, and at what level do you think he’ll end the year?

2. How many of the Yankees’ organizational top 10 do you think will play in the majors this season?