Yankees Mailbag: The circle of trust, ranking leftover free agents, and rookie extensions

Good afternoon everyone, it’s time to dive back into the mailbag and answer some of your questions. Remember to send in your questions for our bi-weekly call by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.

The Ghost of Pop Logan asks: The clock is ticking, the troops are getting restless, and suddenly each of the Boras Big 4 makes it known they would be open to a one-year deal. Considering various factors- team needs for 2024, luxury tax, draft pick compensation, potential for extension talks — do the Yanks make an offer(s)? Please rank the Big 4 in your order of preference for a one year deal, and a guess on the money required for each.

I still doubt it will come to this for any of the Boras-represented players, but I’m happy to play along. I think pitching is the name of the game here, and so a pact with Blake Snell* or a reunion with Jordan Montgomery on a one-year deal would be the highest priority of the bunch — significantly raise the floor of the rotation with either option and either pair the reigning Cy Youngs together or see if the adjustments Monty made in St. Louis and Texas stuck firsthand. From there, I think Cody Bellinger’s positional versatility slightly outweighs Matt Chapman, as well as Bellinger’s ceiling as a former MVP with a well-rounded offensive presence carrying the debate. I won’t get into the hypothetical money since it’s largely irrelevant on a one-year deal, and again I don’t think it’ll come to this for most if not all of them.

*For extended thoughts on each of the Boras Big 4, check out our past linked Free Agent Target profiles on them.

LocalBlueWhaleRuinsEverything asks: By signing very young players to extensions and holding out on signing talented free agents with somewhat risker profiles, it seems like teams are finding ways to undercut free agency for all but the tippy-top players. How do you think this affects the next CBA negotiations?

The extension route seems to be a much lower issue for the union, as it takes two to tango when it comes to contract extensions. It very well is partially due to the manipulation of service time robbing players of an extra year in free agency, but the stability of a consistent contract out of the gate versus rolling the dice in arbitration is an appealing concept to a lot of the newer generation of players — and it saves both sides from getting into the messy tactics of downplaying a guy that you want to keep around just to save a buck. The frosty free agent market is a year-by-year consideration that’s highly dependent on the class itself and the state of the league entering the offseason — a lot of these guys are negotiating against their former team and one of two other interested parties, and that’s not good for them or the game.

MSP Giant asks: If Holmes falters or gets hurt, who steps in as closer?

I think this is an interesting question, but I’d like to expand it a little bit to question the Yankees bullpen hierarchy overall, as we’ve seen a fair bit of turnover with several of the most trusted members of the ‘pen moving onto new teams. Michael King and Wandy Peralta are both in San Diego now (with Jhony Brito and Randy Vásquez along for the ride), midseason addition Keynan Middleton has moved onto a new role with the Cardinals, Albert Abreu is off to the NPB, and Greg Weissert got shipped up to Boston in the Alex Verdugo trade.

Looking at the veterans of this current ‘pen, Jonathan Loáisiga stands out as the top late-inning guy alongside Holmes as long as he’s healthy, Tommy Kahnle had a dominant run until he ran out of gas late in the year, Ron Marinaccio is a familiar name with varying degrees of success in 2022 and ‘23, and Ian Hamilton’s star is on the rise after a post-injury breakout last season. (Former Dodgers Victor González and Caleb Ferguson shouldn’t be ignored, either.) I think Kahnle gets the nod to start the year as the eighth-inning guy while Loáisiga settles back into a rhythm and shakes off the rust. But the latter will still slot right up alongside him and has the better track to be the fill-in closer should he be needed there.

The idiot that said, “Harper is coming” asks: Are you ready? Are you ready for some baseball?!

Incredibly so. Give me bad phone-video bullpen sessions and batting cage workouts!